Jihoon Lee advocates for bidets yet again on 90 Day Fiance

Jihoon Lee appeared in the inaugural season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in 2019 and returned this year for the series’ second season.

South Korea native Jihoon and his American wife, Deavan Clegg, shared their lives with TLC viewers as Deavan moved to Korea to be with Jihoon.

Deavan’s culture shock — coupled with Jihoon’s struggle to adjust to becoming a first-time father to their baby Taeyang and stepfather to Deavan’s 3-year-old daughter Drascilla — made for great TV.

One of the most unforgettable moments of Jihoon’s appearance in the first season of The Other Way was his explanation of bidets to Deavan.

“I don’t know American style. But bidet is very, very cool,” Jihoon said. “After you poop, bidet clean your a**hole. You don’t need paper towel. You have natural anal.”

“We are twenty-one century people,” he continued, prompting laughs from Deavan. “My whole family, anal is so clean.”

The exchange became one of the most quotable in 90 Day history, and yesterday, Jihoon was back again with his bidet advocacy.

Jihoon needs a bidet

On last night’s episode of The Other Way, Deavan and Jihoon moved into their own apartment with Drascilla and Taeyang and without Jihoon’s parents.

The couple adopted a new dog, and things were looking up for the family.

Unfortunately for Jihoon, the new apartment lacked that most precious “twenty-one-century” luxury — the bidet.

“I’m sad because we don’t have bidet,” he lamented. “My anal is getting dirty. It’s so bad.”

When Deavan pointed out that bidets can cost hundreds of dollars, Jihoon responded that they deserve it. He also asserted that toilet paper is not good because it will “scratch your anal.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that they had enough money to make the bidet work.

Viewers didn’t like Deavan and Jihoon’s segment

Although Deavan and Jihoon’s segment presented the couple as happily married, die-hard 90 Day fans know that isn’t the case.

Deavan and Jihoon are currently going through a nasty divorce. Deavan has accused Jihoon of abusing her daughter Drascilla, which he denied.

Deavan moved back to the U.S. and has a new boyfriend, despite the divorce not yet being finalized. Needless to say, Jihoon isn’t happy about Deavan’s new relationship.

All in all, the relationship is a train wreck, and viewers felt that watching the pair presented as a happy family on the show was uncomfortable.

Deavan and Jihoon’s breakup got so messy that the two were disinvited from the Tell All, so it’s possible that the crumbling of their marriage will be profiled.

Fans will just have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.