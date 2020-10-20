90 Day Fiance viewers complain about watching Deavan and Jihoon’s ‘awkward’ wedding planning

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is finally back on TV after a short hiatus.

However, since the show has been on break, a lot of drama has played out on social media between Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee.

We’ve learned that the couple is estranged and has been for a while now.

Deavan has moved back to the U.S with her kids and is currently in a new relationship. The mom-of-two and her new boyfriend Topher Park have been flaunting their relationship all over social media.

Viewers can now watch Deavan and Jihoon’s relationship play out on the show, and maybe get some answers about what went wrong for the pair.

Jihoon and Deavan make wedding plans

TLC stars sign a non-disclosure agreement before they appear on the show, so fans haven’t gotten the full story from either Deavan or Jihoon.

Both have had to remain quiet about the current status of their relationship and were forbidden from posting anything on social media that could tip off fans.

But some news about Deavan and Jihoon’s breakup has leaked, and now seeing them on screen has viewers cringing.

The latest episode picks up with the family moving into their new apartment along with a new canine addition to their family.

Despite already being married, the Utah native and her Korean beau are making plans to have a wedding ceremony for family and friends on the show.

But 90 Day Fiance fans are not feeling it at all.

Twitter fans react to Jihoon and Deavan

After the episode aired, viewers took to Twitter to air their feelings about seeing the reality TV personalities acting like one big happy family.

And who could blame them?

The couple’s recent antics on social media have spoiled the illusion of a happy family, and now, viewers are watching them move into a new house, get a dog, and plan a wedding knowing that it won’t end well.

“I don’t see the point of Deavan and Jihoon on this episode since we already know they split,” said one Twitter user.

“Oh my god,” said another, “I totally forgot about Deavan and Jihoon and I’m so bummed we have to see them again.”

A third viewer chimed in, saying, “It’s hard to watch scenes with Deavan knowing the end result. Poor Jihoon.”

It seems a little messed up to see Deavan and Jihoon on here knowing what we know now

The 90 day Fiance: The Other Way footage now playing out on TV was filmed in August of 2019 when the now estranged couple was trying to make their relationship work.

So sorry, 90 Day viewers, you’re going to see many more of these cringe-worthy moments as the season continues to play out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.