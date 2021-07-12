The secret YouTube account of Alaskan Bush People’s Bam Bam Brown

Bam Brown had a YouTube channel before the show started. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

It’s fair to say that Joshua Bam Brown may be the most reclusive cast member of the entire Brown family. Since Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People, Bam has not been a part of the family show.

There is a lot that Discovery Channel fans may not know about the second eldest son. When Bam was on the show, he was often portrayed as the no-nonsense family member who loved to be right during quarrels.

The Brown family had been documented since the inception of the show back in 2014. But before that time, not much is known about the Wolf Pack. Their off-the-grid lifestyle captivated millions, but what is Bam from Alaskan Bush People’s full story?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Most of the Browns revealed via confessionals that they were not used to technology when the show first aired. Bam was actually thought to have had the least amount of hours behind a computer screen.

Viewers will recall in older episodes that the children often spoke about their favorite VHS tapes and their outdated taste in music.

Bam was an influencer

Up until the show premiered, Bam has his own YouTube channel, which often featured his adventures with his siblings. Some videos he posted even showed off his chiseled body, which he got from the hard work on the homestead.

He posted under the username, AlaskaBamBam. After visiting the site, it becomes apparent that the Alaskan Bush People star stopped uploading videos right after the family struck gold with the network.

In his very first video, Bam shared that he was the “second born in an Alaskan family of nine. Raised in the deep bush of Alaska and on commercial fishing boats my whole life.”

Bam moves on

Bam left the show after feeling disrespected by his family, who did not give the same courtesy to his girlfriend, Allison Kagan, as they did the other spouses.

Allison was a field producer for the show, and the two met while filming back in 2017. Even though there were rumors that the relationship had dwindled, Allison and Bam are still going strong.

Bam has yet to look back after his decision to say goodbye to the Alaskan Bush People. He is said to be living in his boathouse with Allison as they fix it up for their own adventures.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.