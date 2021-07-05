Alaskan Bush People: Matt Brown shares distressing news about baby birds

Matt Brown as he reunited with his family on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Sad news comes out of the Alaskan Bush People newsroom as Matt Brown revealed that the two surviving baby birds passed away over the weekend.

The eldest Brown shared that the birds had brought “so much happiness” to him this summer, especially after his father passed away. Matt communicated that it took him a couple of takes to be able to speak about the tragic loss.

Matt Brown fought through tears

The Alaskan Bush People star spoke through heavy tears revealing to his supporters that he was humbled that so many had cared about his animals. The recovering addict shared that it broke his heart to have to tell his fans that the birds had died.

In the video, he said, “They passed away yesterday.” Matt expressed that he only stepped out for a short time to run to the grocery store but that when he came back, the two birds were “sleepy.”

Right away, Matt knew something was wrong. The reality TV star said he tried to make them comfortable, but they eventually fell asleep and passed away.

Matt made sure to process his feelings

Matt divulged to fans that “as an alcoholic and an addict, it is very important for me when I feel strong emotions, to be able to be OK with it… because it has a swing to it.”

Matt explained, “I processed it so that I could tell you today because you loved them too… You deserve that. What’s important, I figured out, is to realize that they were just little balls with heads when I found them, and we gave them love and happiness.”

The birds lived well

Even though it was a somber moment, Matt did share some positive thoughts of what his baby birds had been able to experience, noting, “They experienced a very good and loving, happy life.”

The Alaskan Bush People star stood firm in telling his fans, “That’s what I’d like to celebrate today, not by thinking about the sadness and by missing them, but by remembering that they touched our lives and made them more complete.”

As Matt walked around his farm, he explained that he buried the birds with their siblings and said a small prayer for them. The 37-year-old shared the heartbreaking update on July 3. Matt had been taking care of the birds for the past few weeks.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.