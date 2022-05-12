The Season 12 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills taglines are beyond shady

Check out the RHOBH Season 12 taglines. Pic credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is back for Season 12 and their taglines are shadier than ever.

We can’t wait to see what the women have in store for us this season after the first episode kicked off last night with much of the focus on Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion.

The emotional episode showed the women rallying around Dorit as she tried to process the horrific incident that took place in October of 2021.

While it was nice to see the women come together last night, the kumbaya moment won’t last forever. And if you need more proof of that, just check out their taglines.

The RHOBH cast taglines are beyond shady

The taglines for Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave us some hints about the women’s storylines.

OG Kyle Richards hinted that there are some pretenders in the group with her tagline, “When you’re the real deal, you don’t have to pretend.”

Lisa Rinna played up her role as the villain this season with, “Hi, I’m karma. And yes, I am a b***h.”

Garcelle Beauvais’ shady tagline, “I don’t need the spotlight. I shine just fine,” is aimed at Dorit Kemsley. During the Season 11 reunion, Dorit confronted Garcelle about taking jabs at her all season long to stay relevant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sutton Stracke appeared to throw shade at Erika Jayne– after their heated faceoff at a dinner party last season– with her tagline which states, “If you want a seat at my table, you best mind your manners.”

Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne’s taglines reflect their situations

Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne created their taglines from the serious issues going on in their lives at the moment.

Erika’s legal situation will continue to play out in Season 12 and she alluded to that with the tagline, “I have nothing to hide, and nothing to lose, and that makes me dangerous.”

The court of public opinion seems to think that the Pretty Mess singer is indeed hiding her role in estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement scheme. However, the 50-year-old continues to affirm that she knew nothing about what went on at his law firm.

Meanwhile, Dorit’s tagline spoke to her recent home invasion where she was held at gunpoint and robbed of her expensive bags and jewelry.

Dorit noted, “You can take all my things, and you won’t have taken a thing that matters.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff hinted that she’ll be more vocal this season with the tagline, “They say talk is cheap, but in Beverly Hills, it can cost you.”

As for newbie Diana Jenkins, her tagline, “The only thing better than having it all is having even more,” hinted that we’ll see lots of glamor and extravagance from the rookie Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.