The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 Episode 13: Drama heightens in the finale

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 reaches its climax, viewers remain riveted by the escalating tensions and surprising twists among the stars and their friends.

This season has seen new alliances formed, secrets exposed, and a clear indication that the dynamics within the group may be changed forever.

The cast, including Danielle Cabral, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Rachel Fuda, along with Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider, have kept audiences on edge throughout.

Dolores’ attempts to play the peacemaker, highlighted by a planned girls’ trip that never left New Jersey due to an unexpected house fire, exemplify the season’s turmoil.

In a bid to mend fences, Dolores shifted her strategy to hosting a dinner at Rails, a beloved local restaurant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The highly anticipated season finale airs on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey sneak peek

In the sneak peek, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Fessler discuss Teresa Giudice’s recent meeting with her lawyer, referred to by Margaret as the ‘Margaret Josephs Burn Event.’ When Jennifer asks Margaret if she’s concerned about potential revelations from the meeting,

Margaret confidently responds, “There’s no bombs to be dropped. I’m very forthright with any behavior I do. I don’t run in the shadows, and in the dark, you know what I mean? That’s not me.”

However, Margaret hints at her own revelations, teasing that she will drop more “bombs.” She refers to a previous episode where she shared incriminating texts Jackie had sent about Dolores, suggesting that more shocking disclosures are on the way. Margaret also hints at her role in the ongoing drama between Teresa and Louie Ruelas, leaving Dolores visibly stunned.

Andy Cohen hypes up RHONJ finale

Andy Cohen has dropped major hints about the highly anticipated conclusion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14, revealing that it will break from tradition by not having a reunion episode.

“It is one of those classic Jersey finales that people will be talking about for a long time to come,” said the Watch What Happens Live host, continuing: “When all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately, and then we talked. We all had the same thought, which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one.”

According to the episode synopsis, “Dolores visits Margaret and Jen Fessler, but tensions run high as Dolores explodes at Margaret after a disagreement. Meanwhile, Danielle takes steps to address her estranged relationship with her father.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.