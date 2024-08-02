Viewers mock Teresa Giudice over RHONJ blunder: ‘She’s basically illiterate’

Teresa Giudice had some viewers cackling at a scene from Episode 12, but not everyone was amused by the blunder.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting dragged as “illiterate” on social media for mispronouncing a word.

There are many memorable moments from Episode 12, titled Don’t Trial This at Home and Teresa has been at the center of them all.

Her attorney-led meeting with the cast fell flat when Margaret Josephs pulled a reverse uno and sent a funeral wreath to her home.

The OG’s husband Luis Ruelas is also getting slammed for his creepy behavior during a scene that showed him recording a cringe video for Teresa during a boys’ night.

It’s fair to say this wasn’t Teresa’s best episode, but the critics are not done with her yet.

Here’s why RHONJ viewers are calling Teresa Giudice ‘illiterate’

Bravo posted a clip on Instagram of Teresa’s meeting with the other women, and the scene featured Dolores Catania sharing an update about the cast trip.

The group event was canceled because the house Dolores had rented for the trip burned to the ground.

“Oh my God, that’s an Om,” exclaimed Teresa when she heard the news. “That’s a f***ing Om.”

That’s when Danielle Cabral corrected her, saying “Omen.”

“Omen, sorry,” the OG laughingly retorted.

Viewers mocked Teresa in the comments after the clip was posted on Instagram.

“Teresa is really an illiterate,” one viewer exclaimed. “I wonder what or where she would she been without reality tv. Jail is my first guess.”

“Does anyone actually think this one wrote her own books??” questioned someone else. “There is NO way- she’s basically illiterate!! 😂😂.”

Another commenter added, “Teresa is so 🥴🤪 OMG! I don’t think she finished elementary school.”

A shady RHONJ viewer asked, “Did Teresa make it to the sixth grade?”

Another exclaimed, “I’m sorry, but I don’t understand how people think she is so funny or cute when she says such stupid things.”

Teresa Giudice is in Mykonos, Greece with her friends

While RHONJ viewers are busy dragging Teresa, she is thousands of miles away enjoying a getaway with friend Lina Kidis.

Luis is also on the trip along with Lina’s husband celebrating the birthday of the popular New Jersey stylist.

Teresa recently shared photos from their trip to Mykonos, Greece along with a sweet birthday tribute for Lina.

The first snap in the Instagram slide showed the duo clad in colorful outfits while enjoying the nightlife.

“Happy birthday 🎂 Lina✨ thank you for being such positive energy in my life!” wrote Teresa in her caption. “You light up every room you walk into. I loved celebrating you in our favorite place; Mykonos I love you longtime xoxo.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.