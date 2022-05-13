RHONJ: Teresa Giudice twins with her bestie Dina Manzo in white goddess dresses during Greece getaway

Teresa Giudice channeled Greece in a stunning white gown on Instagram, along with pal Dina Manzo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Fernando-Leon

Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, stunned her more than 2 million followers in a white gown on Instagram.

The reality star posed with her friend Dina Manzo on a set of stairs in front of a statue while in Greece, looking like they came straight from a toga party in their white dresses.

Teresa and Dina stunned in Greek inspired white gowns

Teresa wore a white dress that became see-through in the sun and reached her ankles; it featured a halter neck with a silver clasp in the middle of the chest.

Dina’s dress appeared to be a stretchy material that showed off her curves and was one-shouldered at the top. Both ladies had their hair down and styled in loose waves.

Teresa captioned the photo, “Goddess conversations with @dina on my spirituality and personal growth.”

Teresa recently appeared on Dina’s podcast Dina Does

With her caption, Teresa was referencing Dina’s podcast, Dina Does, after she appeared on an episode on May 9.

In the podcast description, Dina claimed the pair talk about personal growth and spirituality, and that she knows “another side of Teresa that Bravo may not want you to see!”

Teresa advertised the reunion episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Instagram

Teresa has been busy on Instagram as of late, advertising for part 2 of the reunion episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which premiered on May 10.

In a photo captioned, “Tune into @bravotv for the reunion tonight #rhonj #reunion #bravo,” Teresa showed off the outfit she wore during the episode; a Jovani jumpsuit that had metallic jewels all over it. She was definitely giving off disco-ball vibes and the low-cut neckline left little to the imagination.

Teresa’s followers were not happy about her behavior during the latest reunion episode

Unfortunately for Teresa, her followers were not happy about her behavior on The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, with many using her comments section to criticize her.

A follower wrote, “QUEEN OF DOUBLE STANDARDS,” in a comment that currently has 554 likes, and another wrote, “Looks aren’t everything… check your soul. It just keeps getting worse.”

Teresa let Instagram followers know she’s nominated for 3 MTV Awards

The Turning the Tables author also let fans know, via Instagram, that she’s nominated for three MTV awards; Best Reality Star, Best Fight, and Best New Unscripted Series (for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.)

In the Best Reality Star category, Teresa has a lot of competition, with her rivals including Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset, and Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello from The Challenge. She’ll also be facing off against Teen Mom: Family Reunion in the Best New Unscripted Series category.

We’ll have to tune in on May 17 to see what will go down on part 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion episode.