RHONJ: Teresa Giudice admits she’s not happy with her portrayal on the show this season

Teresa has opened up about her RHONJ Season 12 behavior. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has admitted she’s not happy with her portrayal on the show this season.

As Season 12 of RHONJ winds down with the three-part explosive reunion, Teresa’s looking back on her actions. Things got heated between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga on part one of the reunion last week, with Joe storming off and declaring he quit.

Teresa did apologize to her brother via social media after actor Michael Rapaport showed his support for Joe. Michael also pleaded with Joe not to quit The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

There are two parts left to the reunion. Margaret Josephs has revealed that things get ugly, but there’s no resolve even after the drama unfolds.

Teresa Giudice admits she’s not happy with her portrayal on Season 12 of RHONJ

Teresa’s good friend Dina Manzo has her own podcast, Does Dina, which Teresa recently stopped by to chat about her spiritual journey.

The topic of Teresa and her Season 12 behavior came up thanks to a fan question asking if Teresa was happy with the way she was portrayed this season.

“I don’t think so. No. Obviously not,” Teresa expressed.

Although she isn’t thrilled with how she was portrayed, Teresa also clarified that Margaret pushed her too far, causing her actions.

“Margaret, how she always claims she’s so smart, you know. She knew exactly what she was doing. Like she knew that she sees how happy I am and it’s like stop poking me. Stop saying the same, and it’s like she’s coming across like she’s so concerned, you know. Like, okay, if you are so concerned, then tell me in a nice way. If she was a real friend, she would call me off camera and explained it to me in a way that would make me understand. If she was my real friend,” Teresa shared.

The Bravo personality also brought up that Margaret was the one who chose to bring up the rumors or speculation about Teresa’s fiancé, Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas.

Teresa was trying to protect Louie on the show

Throughout Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa has insisted Louie didn’t need to address the rumors or speak about his past. Teresa was adamant no one was going to burst her love bubble.

However, Teresa did tell Dina that, moving forward, she would let him talk more.

“From now on, I am going to let him speak. I was just trying to protect him,” she shared.

Teresa Giudice didn’t like how she was portrayed on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She did, though, approve of how her soon-to-be husband, Louie Ruelas’ acted at the Season 12 reunion show, declaring he was the MVP of the event.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.