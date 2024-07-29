RHONJ fans call Luis Ruelas a ‘creepy weirdo’ after ‘awkward’ boys night

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey had so many memorable moments that we’re still trying to digest it all.

One scene burned in our memory is a boys’ night at Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s home.

While Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, and John Fuda were having fun at Joe Gorga’s house, the vibe was much different at Luis’.

The NJ businessman was joined by Bill Aydin and Dolores Catania’s boyfriend, Paul Connell, and he suggested that they record heartfelt messages for the women before their upcoming cast trip.

That never happened since the home Dolores booked for the trip burned to the ground.

However, before that happened, the trio took to the studio with Luis kicking off the most “creepy” moment of the night inside his man cave.

RHONJ viewers call Luis Ruelas a ‘creepy weirdo’

A clip of Luis’ boys’ night was posted by @relatable_stella, and the comments were mostly about his creepy behavior.

“What an awkward event. Louie is just strange,” wrote a viewer.

“Louie is sooooo creepy,” noted someone else.

One RHONJ viewer also exclaimed, “Louis is creepy.”

Another reiterated the sentiment, adding, “So creepy! Tre looks so stressed and not good I love her and wish she would leave Louie.”

Someone else also said, “He’s such a creepy weirdo.“

Meanwhile, over on X, RHONJ viewers expressed similar sentiments about the cringy boys’ night.

“Literally the cringiest thing I’ve ever witnessed on my television..#RHONJ,” someone stated.

“Luis is the very definition of cringe. Pathological gaslighting narcissistic sociopath– and cringe. #RHONJ,” another commenter added.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are on vacation in Greece

While everyone is talking about the latest episode of RHONJ, Luis and Teresa are far away from the Jersey drama.

The couple is on another of their exotic getaways, this time relaxing in Greece with their friends.

The pair joined Lina Kidis and her husband in SantAnna, Mykonos, for her birthday celebration.

Lina, Teresa and Gia’s stylist for several years, appeared on RHONJ earlier in the season to air her gripe against Danielle Cabral.

Lina and Teresa are very close friends, and Luis has been posting photos on his Instagram Story of their fun getaway.

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice in Greece. Pic credit: @louiearuelas/Instagram

One of Luis’ posts showed both couples smiling for a selfie by the sea, and he added the hashtag “#HAPPYBIRTHDAY.”

Another post showed Teresa and Luis huddled close for a cute snap.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.