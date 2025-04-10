The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 cast is ‘up in the air’

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is wrapping up.

With just one part of the three-part reunion left to air, viewers wonder how the current cast members can move forward.

We already know Garcelle Beauvais will not return next season, as she announced her exit before the reunion even started.

There is serious tension among the women, and with a fracture as big as it is, it’s not clear if the show can move forward with the current cast of women.

Dorit Kemsley has been “activated” all season long, but her performance at the reunion has highlighted her various issues with her castmates.

So, which women will return for Season 15?

Erika Jayne weighs in on RHOBH Season 15 casting

While speaking with Us Weekly, Erika Jayne commented on Season 15 and whether she had any insight into who may return.

She said, “No one knows who’s coming back. That’s all up in the air.”

Interestingly, contracts typically go out when the reunion airs or shortly after. Season 14 was already delayed after a tough Season 13, so viewers hope this isn’t another sign that cameras will remain down for a few months while the cast is sorted out.

As for Erika’s take on Sutton Stracke, she told the publication, “We’ll see what happens. I guess if she comes back — if all of us come back because no one really knows — we’ll see where she ends up with the rest of the ladies.”

Which cast members would likely return?

Erika Jayne would likely return if offered another contract.

She has shared her ups and downs over several seasons, and another paycheck from Bravo wouldn’t hurt. If she returned after everything about Tom Girardi was revealed, the Season 14 drama would be nothing.

We also suspect Dorit Kemsley would agree to return. With things between her and PK souring, she may need the income from Bravo. This season, she’s gotten high praise for speaking up and clapping back at the women when they came for her.

Kyle Richards is iffy. She is the only original cast member left, but she may be ready to leave the show after another tumultuous season. Kyle admitted to being “done” during the reunion, and with the focus on her relationship with Morgan Wade being a constant topic of conversation, she may decide to bail.

Bozoma Saint John, Sutton Stracke, and Jennifer Tilley could all go either way. It’s been a tough season for the Sutton, and with Garcelle Beauvais already out, she may choose to step away.

Boz would likely return alongside Dorit and Erika, as the women seem to have a solid relationship. It’s been pretty clear this season that Jennifer is a wild card who may stay or may go.

With just one more part of the reunion left to air, news about whether RHOBH will return for Season 15 should be out in the coming weeks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.