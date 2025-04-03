RHOBH star Sutton Stracke spotted filming pilot for new show

Is Sutton Stracke planning her exit strategy for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

That might be the case, as she was spotted filming a pilot for a new TV show amid drama in the 90210 with her castmates.

Rumors are swirling that Sutton and her bestie, Garcelle Beauvais, are not on speaking terms.

Garcelle recently shocked fans with the announcement that she had quit the show.

When Part 1 of the Season 14 reunion aired, it became clear why the actress decided to walk away.

It was her against the entire cast, and Sutton did not have her back.

Meanwhile, with Garcelle gone, Sutton won’t have any alliances left on the show except for Jennifer Tilly, who tends to stay out of the drama.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke was spotted filming a new TV show

Sutton is keeping busy filming a pilot for a new TV project, Pol & Patrik’s Ultimate Talent Show.

The RHOBH star was spotted alongside fellow judges Patrik Simpson and Pol’ Atteu, having fun at the latest round of auditions.

Ok! Magazine shared photos of the Bravo star with the duo, and they discussed working with the Bravolebrity.

“It was always a party working with Sutton because she rolled in with bottles of expensive champagne and crystal stemware just to come to our boutique set and dressed in couture!” shared Pol.

Patrik also gushed about Sutton being fashionable and not afraid to speak her mind.

“We both had fun working with her, judging the good, the bad, and some, ‘What in the world were you thinking?’” he said. “Now we have so many Housewives reaching out to be on the show!”

Here’s what we know about the new show

The casting call for the new talent show was posted in 2024, and Sutton was featured on the poster alongside Pol’ and Patrik.

The judges were looking for jugglers, animal acts, magicians, ventriloquists, and comedians—people of all ages with unique talents.

The first live auditions took place in September 2024.

There was also a Facebook post that gave more details about the show.

The post stated, “Do you have a unique, wacky, and interesting talent you want to share with the world?”

“We want the bizarre, unique, unconventional, special, and different,” the casting call read. “If you CAN make it on America’s Got Talent…THEN THIS SHOW IS NOT FOR YOU!”

Are you excited to see Sutton on another TV show? Let us know in the comments if you’ll be tuning in.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.