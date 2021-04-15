The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Reunion is coming soon, here’s what to expect

The RHOA Season 13 reunion will be packed with drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is wrapping up but that doesn’t mean it’s winding down.

The dramatic season finale will air on Sunday, April 18, and then come the reunion specials.

Between Strippergate, shady gift exchanges and affair rumors, the RHOA cast has a lot to unpack from this season.

Viewers know to expect plenty of drama since there are not two, but three parts to the reunion.

Part 1 airs the week immediately following the season finale on April 25. Parts 2 and 3 will follow on May 2 and May 9, respectively.

The reunion will feature the five main cast members which include Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and newcomer Drew Sidora.

The Friends of the Atlanta Housewives were very prominent during this season and will also appear at the reunion.

While not all of them will appear, Marlo Hampton, Shamea Morton and LaToya Ali will be featured at the reunion.

Based on the RHOA reunion sneak peek, the women will be bringing the intensity in both their reunion looks and drama.

The women follow a common theme for their RHOA Reunion looks

Much like how the Real Housewives of Potomac wore canary yellow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta are also following a color scheme.

The RHOA women have all chosen black dresses for this season’s reunion. As teased in the RHOA reunion sneak peek, the women wore black to fit the infamous sex dungeon-themed bachelorette party Kandi hosted for Cynthia.

Kandi will even sport a leather corset, gloves and boots, giving her outfit a dominatrix feel.

Andy even embraces the theme by getting down on his knees in front of Mistress Kandi.

Drew also shows off her legs in a black cocktail dress decked out with a poof shoulder and train.

Meanwhile, Cynthia, Kenya and Porsha decided to embrace a starry night vibe with long-flowing sparkly gowns.

Porsha’s dress has a sleek, mermaid fit while Cynthia and Kenya show off their leg with a slit and feathered shoulders.

The RHOA won’t disappoint on drama

Viewers of RHOA Season 13 know that this season has been a heated one.

With a season so spicy, naturally, there is plenty to unpack at the reunion.

The sneak peek kicks off with a montage of the women talking over each other, proving that there will be plenty of debates and head-to-head confrontations.

Drew leads the group in a prayer that the truth will come out, but she may want to be careful what she wishes for.

Kenya comes for Drew’s family early on stating, “Your family is not under the same roof. Your baby daddy is under the roof of a jail.”

Also, Andy asks Drew’s husband, Ralph Pittman, to tell the truth about what he was doing while he disappeared to Tampa for three days.

Porsha also seems to take center stage for the reunion.

As she jokingly struts about the room basking in the attention, Cynthia states she’s tired of Porsha’s attention-seeking ways while Marlo accuses Porsha of lying about what went down the night of the dungeon party.

Kandi even brings up accusations of Porsha being an “undercover lesbian.”

However, Porsha claps back claiming she’s single and can do what she wants.

This first look just dips into the surface of what viewers can expect for the dramatic three-part Reunion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.