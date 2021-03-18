Kandi Burruss calls out Drew Sidora for claiming she has a perfect marriage, says ‘what about Tampa?’

Kandi Burruss calls out Drew Sidora. Pic credit:Bravo

Sunday night’s episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta has Kandi Burrus up in arms and it’s a comment that was made by newbie Drew Sidora that has the singer calling foul.

Once again, Drew got into an argument with her nemesis LaToya Ali — which has become quite the norm for the two women.

During a girls’ night with other RHOA ladies, things got heated between the two newbies once again. And when LaToya made a comment about Drew’s marriage, the actress retorted that her marriage was perfect.

I think we all know by now that that’s far from the case, as the couple has been airing their marital woes on the show.

So, the comment got a few side-eyes from viewers and Kandi Burruss had quite a bit to say about that as well.

Kandi Burruss calls out Drew Sidora

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her YouTube show, Speak on It, to dish about the latest episode where Drew and LaToya became a hot topic of conversation.

“Now this is not shade because let me just say I personally really like Drew,” started Kandi.

“And this is not because of the show. It’s because since the show has ended, I’ve actually talked to Drew multiple times and hung out with Drew at least once outside of the show. And I actually like Drew, I like her husband a lot, okay let me say that.”

She continued, “But we all have seen that they dealt with some issues in their marriage on the show. So when her and Toya started going back and forth talking about their marriages and then Drew sat up there talking about she got the perfect marriage…What?”

“What about Tampa ma’am, what about Tampa? We ain’t forgot about Tampa!” Added Kandi.

In case you forgot, Drew revealed early in the season that her husband Ralph Pittman left her and the kids for three days during an argument.

The RHOA star had no idea where he was during that time. But after serious pleading and urging, he finally told her that he was in Tampa.

Kandi Burruss says Drew Sidora set herself up with her comment

While dishing about the comment made by Drew, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star had a message for her castmate.

“We have to accept our faults. We have to acknowledge that we are not perfection.” said Kandi.

“So ma’am please stop throwing out those types of statements, when you know we will tear your a** up with that bulls**t.”

And the RHOA star wasn’t done quite yet.

“Don’t say stuff like that, girl, like, you know that wasn’t right,” said the mom-of-three. “Now you done set yourself up. Like come on girl, You know you can’t say that.”

Are you team Drew or team Kandi on this one?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.