The Kardashians viewers think the heartbreaking finale scene was staged for maximum drama

The Kardashian-Jenner crew is catching a little heat after the season finale of The Kardashians aired on Thursday.

The crew is accused of having the season finale staged for maximum drama revolving around Khloe and Tristan.

The season finale was heartbreaking, and some believe that parts of it were staged

During the season finale of The Kardashians, fans were taken through a whirlwind of emotions that mainly revolved around the Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson baby mama saga.

In the season finale, Khloe Kardashian divulged information about her feelings towards the betrayal she felt after finding out about Tristan cheating on her with Maralee Nichols.

Although the finale was emotionally draining, some fans thought parts of the episode were staged.

During the final episode of The Kardashians, the family rallied together to have a sit-down meeting about the betrayal of Tristan Thompson.

Some fans picked apart the lack of emotion that the family was having surrounding the issue and claimed it to be a result of them already knowing and the episode being staged after the fact.

Some critics of the show pointed out that the episode had to have been staged because of Kourtney’s wardrobe.

Kourtney wore the same outfit on a night out in Malibu in January 2022 with her now-husband Travis Barker and her son Reign.

One critic posted the reasoning behind believing the finale was staged on a Reddit thread.

The critic said, “The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit, Khloe found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam so meeting was staged.”

Another show critic commented on a Reddit thread that they thought Hulu should have done a better job and stuck to being authentic and staying in the moment when taping The Kardashians.

The fan thought that Hulu should have been more aware of how they would be perceived instead of making up a storyline that was already done to have good ratings and significant viewership on their season finale.

The critic said, “Explains why they were so emotionless about it all. I wish they had stuck to a real timeline rather than jumble it around to have a good final episode. Do better Hulu.”

Even if the finale was staged, the drama was very much real

Although some may say that the finale was staged, the content within the episode was still very raw and unfiltered.

Khloe broke down in a confessional and finally expressed her feelings about the situation with Tristan, and the raw emotion that Khloe displayed was very much real.

The Kardashians are streaming on Hulu.