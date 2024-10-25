The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: Joan Vassos worries she’ll ‘leave with nobody’

The Golden Bachelorette has just three weeks left before the finale.

That’s when we’ll find out if Joan Vassos found love or if you left the show as single as when she started.

There has been quite a bit of discussion among viewers about whether or not she’s really ready to get engaged or even get into a serious relationship following the death of her husband just three years ago.

With just three men left—Pascal, Guy, and Chock—even Joan questions if she’ll find love.

It could be due to the realization that some men aren’t actually there to find love.

But with time running out and only a few men left, there is more doubt in the air than anything.

Latest The Golden Bachelorette sneak peek casts even more doubt

Things are getting really serious as Joan Vassos and her remaining three men head out for the overnight dates.

Before the season started, Joan revealed that the Fantasy Suites would be much different from other shows because she had the beds removed. Joan decided she didn’t want to get in bed with any of her men before making a final choice.

While she still wanted to do the overnight dates and have the alone time, she didn’t want the temptation or even send the message that they would be intimate on that level.

But that’s not the issue now, according to the latest The Golden Bachelorette sneak peek.

In it, we see her interacting in paradise with all three men. Guy admits he’s falling for her, and Chock admits he feels “so lucky” to have found Joan.

We’re still left with questions about Pascal and whether or not he’ll pick Joan in the end as his daughter warned her.

But Joan is left reeling when one of the men tells her, “I know what true love is and I don’t feel that for you.”

Could that have happened because Joan brought John up, yet again, admitting she feels guilty about her decision to move on? She literally said, “My fears it that I won’t be honoring John’s memory.”

But didn’t he tell her to find love again after he passed away? It seems that finding love would honor him, she just won’t let him go.

By the end of the sneak peek, Joan admits, “It hurts to think that I might leave with nobody.”

Is Joan Vassos ready to find love again?

Perhaps that is best because she’s been bringing up her late husband all season—so much so that The Golden Bachelorette viewers are convinced she’s not ready to move on yet.

And that makes sense because John passed away three short years ago. When Joan sent Mark Anderson home, she told him that he wasn’t ready yet and he’s been dealing with his grief for twice as long.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.