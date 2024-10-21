The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: Joan Vassos admits she’s not in love as Hometown Dates approach

The first season of The Golden Bachelorette is heading toward its end as Hometown Dates approach.

Joan reduced her men from 24 on the premiere day to just four for the upcoming episode: Chock, Jordan, Guy, and Pascal.

Several fan favorites have already been sent home. It has viewers debating over which one may be cast as The Golden Bachelor lead.

Others have even called for Pascal and Charles to get an Odd Couple-inspired spin-off, as the two men are so different but beloved by Bachelor Nation.

But now, as we head into Hometowns, Joan has revealed something troubling.

While she admits she has connected with each of the men, she’s not in love yet and time is running out.

Joan Vassos is running out of time on The Golden Bachelorette

There are only four episodes left of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette — Hometown Dates, Men Tell All, Fantasy Suites, and the finale.

That’s not much time for Joan to figure out which guy is right for her.

Ahead of the Hometown Dates episode airing, Joan made a big confession in a sneak peek shared exclusively by Swooon.

While discussing her future ahead of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan admitted she’s “at different places with each” of the men left on the show.

“I don’t think I’m at the love place yet,” Joan confessed. “Because I’m very protective of my heart, but I’m moving in that direction.”

Hopefully, she can get to that “love place” before the final rose because we hope to see an engagement come out of this season, though we don’t expect Joan to rush to the alter as Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist did on The Golden Bachelor.

Bachelor Nation is already talking about who will lead The Golden Bachelor

As Joan’s season winds down, Bachelor Nation is already talking about who they want to be the next lead on The Golden Bachelor, and the big surprise is that no one can seem to agree.

None of Joan’s final four seem to be in the conversation, as many don’t care for Chock and think Pascal is too bougie. Guy and Jordan haven’t been given much screen time and don’t have a fan following like many others.

The names that seem to keep coming up for The Golden Bachelor are fan-favorite Charles Ling and Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark.

Jonathan Rone has been popping up in the conversation lately, too, as he really won people over with his openness and how he interacted with Joan.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.