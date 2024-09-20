The Golden Bachelorette faces casting controversy as restraining order comes to light

The Bachelorette isn’t the only Bachelor Nation series facing criticism for issues in casting.

After Jenn Tran’s season, it was revealed that an old college girlfriend had filed a restraining order against disgraced winner Devin Strader.

Because of that, there were questions about what background checks had been conducted before casting these men.

Now, The Golden Bachelorette is facing a similar crisis.

This time, we learned about the restraining order drama just days after premiere night, and again, viewers scratched their heads and asked questions about the casting process.

That’s because PEOPLE has unearthed a temporary restraining order filed against one of Joan Vassos’ men.

Gil Ramirez’s past is coming out after The Golden Bachelorette premiere

It seems that Gil Ramirez has some explaining to do.

After The Golden Bachelorette premiere, it was revealed that Gil is the latest Bachelor Nation star facing stalking allegations and who has dealt with a restraining order.

In his case, though, it may have been something a background check wouldn’t fix, as he was only filed roughly three months ago, during “the brief period between completion of our thorough background investigation and exhaustive vetting process, and the beginning of production,” a source revealed to PEOPLE.

Does that mean that he wasn’t there for the right reasons?

According to PEOPLE’s report, Gil is accused of “harassment — emotional.”

In the documents filed, Gil’s ex-girlfriend claimed, “Despite telling him to not contact me, come to my house — he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members and friends.”

The complaint said Gil made “25 attempts daily via phone, texts, video. Although lives an hour away — showed up at places I frequent to confront me on a daily basis.”

Gil received a rose from Joan on premiere night, so we’ll see more of him at least next week.

However, Gil’s screen time will be limited going forward as the network has confirmed that they “further edited his already limited screen time and minimized him in promotional assets moving forward.”

Gerry Turner will pop up on The Golden Bachelorette

It’s not unusual for familiar faces to pop up on new seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. It looks like The Golden Bachelorette will be no exception.

It’s already been teased that Gerry Turner, who is already legally divorced from Theresa Nist, will appear later in the season to talk to Joan Vassos.

The pair shared a great bond after their one-on-one date on The Golden Bachelor and she was an early fan-favorite to win it all if she hadn’t gone home to care for her post-partum daughter.

But Gerry won’t join the men to compete for Joan’s heart. Instead, we see him in the clip as he questions Joan about her suitors and asks what would happen if none of them were the right person for her during an emotional exchange.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.