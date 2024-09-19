Gerry Turner appears on The Golden Bachelorette and questions Joan Vassos’ journey

Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette kicked off with a bang, and now, we’re tuning in to find out if she finds the second big love of her life.

This is the first season of The Golden Bachelorette, so, for the most part, Joan is making her own way.

However, she is getting some advice from the first Golden Bachelor star, Gerry Turner, whom she competed for and ultimately ended up going home early.

Joan and Gerry were able to bond during a one-on-one date right before her untimely exit.

With her new role as a senior lead, she’s leaned on Gerry a bit for advice and support.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But when he shows up for his Golden Bachelorette cameo, Gerry seems more doubtful than encouraging, possibly because of his own recent divorce after a quickie wedding to The Golden Bachelor winner Theresa Nist.

Gerry Turner sparks doubt during The Golden Bachelorette appearance

Gerry Turner must be drawing from his own experience when he shows up to chat with Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelorette.

The first senior spinoff star thought he found love when he proposed to Theresa Nist on finale night.

They even got married just months later in a lavish televised wedding attended by Bachelor Nation’s elite.

But things fell apart even faster than they came together, and before summer even started, the couple had already called it quits and filed for divorce.

So when Gerry showed up on The Golden Bachelorette, he didn’t sound nearly as hopeful as he was while filming his season.

He questioned Joan, “Have you considered the possibility that your guy is not here?”

Gerry’s appearance in the latest sneak peek is brief, so it’s not clear if there’s more context to his questioning, but he certainly doesn’t sound very positive.

Joan Vassos is surrounded by handsome suitors, including Kelsey Anderson’s dad

We’ve learned from Joan’s premiere night that her senior suitors are very handsome and accomplished.

One of the highlights, which has been teased for weeks, is that Kelsey Anderson’s widower father, Mark, is among the men looking for love with Joan.

But he’s not the only one that The Golden Bachelorette viewers fell in love with last night.

every single one of these men is already better than devin and I know nothing about them #TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/4egQUM2FJZ — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) September 19, 2024

They’re also enamored with Jack after he cooked for Joan. Many think he should have his own cooking show after that move.

They also have a soft spot for Charles, who so sweetly enjoyed tea and dessert with Joan.

this is the cutest man I have ever seen, protect him at literally all costs or ELSE#TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/6X0CQzU58j — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) September 19, 2024

With just one episode behind us, viewers are already comparing shows and believe that The Golden Bachelorette will be better than Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, which just ended.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.