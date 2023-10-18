The Golden Bachelor viewers call out ‘mean girls’

On the latest episode of The Golden Bachelor, Kathy Swarts cried to Gerry Turner about the “mean girls” in the house.

But if you ask viewers, it’s not Theresa Nist that is the problem.

Instead, fans of the Bachelor Nation spinoff are calling out Kathy and her circle of friends for their nasty behavior.

As the weeks pass and more women go home, the competition is heating up.

That’s causing quite a bit of competition among the ladies that are left.

With the claws coming out, The Golden Bachelor viewers are taking to social media to call out the real villains and to make some pretty funny comparisons.

The ASKN women are the real ‘mean girls’

Lately, Kathy has been sharing photos of her Golden Bachelor clique, who call themselves “ASKN.” And before we delve into their antics, first, I must point out that they clearly missed the mark because “SNAK” would have been a whole lot cooler.

The group consists of April, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy. So far, Kathy is drumming up the most drama and, due to that, getting the most screen time, but the other ladies are fanning the flames, and they’re on our radar.

It took no time at all for viewers to make the real Mean Girls comparison with one writing, “I know the timelines don’t EXACTLY line up but, I’m pretty sure The gals in ASKN – are just the Plastics from Mean Girls that grew up and came out the TV girl from ‘The Ring’ style.”

I know the timelines don't EXACTLY line up but,



I know the timelines don't EXACTLY line up but, I'm pretty sure The gals in ASKN – are just the Plastics from Mean Girls that grew up and came out the TV girl from 'The Ring' style#GoldenBachelor

Another wrote, “ASKN are the new & improved plastics.”

ASKN are the new & improved plastics #GoldenBachelor

And a third said, “Just when I thought the show was cordial and kind. Here comes ASKN.”

Just when I thought the show was cordial and kind. Here comes ASKN #GoldenBachelor

Viewers are seeing right through this group, and after the last episode, we’re betting Gerry Turner has a good idea of what’s going on, too.

Will there be a Golden Bachelorette?

Many viewers would likely prefer that the ASKN ladies not be asked back in the event of a Golden Bachelorette spinoff. However, they do have some ideas as to who it should be.

And based on the popularity of The Golden Bachelor, we’re betting there will be one. Jesse Palmer even weighed in already and said if the female-led spinoff gets the green light, he’s all for it.

As for who should be the lead, several names have been called, but after the last episode, many thought Joan Vassos would make a great lead with the way she connected with Gerry and didn’t get involved in the drama.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.