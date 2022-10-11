The Family Chantel: Winter Everett stuns in body-hugging black jumpsuit

Winter Everett wore a stunning outfit. Pic credit: TLC

Winter Everett, the little sister of 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett, has made a name for herself within 90 Day franchise over the years.

She has been a big promoter of body positivity, and she, as well as her family, have expressed Winter’s love of plus-size fashion.

With that said, Winter likes to use her Instagram to show off her fashion sense and confidence in her body.

Both of those characteristics were present in her recent Instagram post, where she looked radiant in a black jumpsuit.

The V-neck jumpsuit hugged Winter’s curves as she paired it with a jean jacket and white shoes with her hair back in a middle part.

Winter stood posing with a coffee in one hand as her other arm was outstretched as if presenting her outfit. She stood with one leg crossed over the other with a big smile on her face.

Winter Everett has been there to support Chantel Everett

As 90 Day and The Family Chantel fans know, Chantel and her Dominican husband, Pedro Jimeno, have been going through a nasty divorce.

There have been allegations thrown by Chantel of adultery and domestic abuse from Pedro, and the pair have mutual restraining orders against each other.

The Family Chantel viewers watched the devastating end of Chantel and Pedro’s marriage play out on Season 4 as real-time news broke of the divorce.

With all the drama going on, Winter has been there for her sister.

From pajama parties and workout sessions to moving into the house Chantel once shared with Pedro after Pedro moved out, Winter has been a big support to Chantel.

The rest of the Everett family has also stepped in to back Chantel. The family matriarch Karen Everett even went so far as to issue a warning to anyone who hurts her children.

Winter Everett has started a new chapter in her life

After losing over 100 pounds on Season 4 of The Family Chantel and breaking up with her ex-fiance Jah on Season 3, Winter has started a new chapter in her life.

Season 4 viewers watched her jump into the dating pool and go on different dates she met with men from a Christian dating website.

Before she tried that, however, she was talking to a man she met online from Nigeria but broke things off with him after he asked her for money to buy a phone.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.