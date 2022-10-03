The Family Chantel: Winter Everett in pink bodycon dress celebrates her birthday

Winter Everett celebrated her birthday in a tight pink dress. Pic credit: TLC

Winter Everett, the little sister of 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett, recently celebrated her 28th birthday in style.

Winter shared a professionally-taken picture of herself in a statement piece dress that almost had a metallic hue. The body-hugging pink dress was flattering on Winter, who has always promoted body positivity.

There were bits of confetti flying through the air while Winter posed with a pink cake in her hands. The cake included lit-up white candles that Winter motioned to blow out.

The caption for the celebratory post, where Winter had her naturally curly hair back behind her shoulder, read, “Hugs, kisses, and lots of birthday wishes!”

She got responses from both her mom Karen Everett and brother River Everett wishing her a happy birthday enthusiastically.

Winter first appeared on Season 5 of The Family Chantel when her sister married Dominican native Pedro Jimeno. She was also a cast member on several seasons of Happily Ever After? before having a more prominent role and storyline on all four seasons of The Family Chantel.

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter Everett has supported Chantel Everett through her divorce

Winter’s older sister Chantel has been going through an ugly divorce that has been playing out in real-time for The Family Chantel viewers and on the recently-wrapped-up Season 4.

On the show, Winter had her sister’s back in the divorce and even moved into Chantel and Pedro’s house to support Chantel after Pedro moved out.

When Pedro went to confront Chantel’s dad about Chantel taking more than $200k from their joint account, Winter went on the defensive for her sister.

On social media, Winter and Chantel have been exercising together, and it has been apparent that Winter has been there to support her sister with pajama fun and outings of different kinds.

Winter started dating on Season 4 of The Family Chantel

In Season 4 of The Family Chantel, Winter felt like she was in a good enough place after her Season 3 breakup from Jah to start dating again.

She was first talking to a man who lived in Nigeria but ended that relationship after he asked her for money for a cell phone.

Winter then went on several different dates with different men she met on a Christian dating app. She ended up liking a man who had kids the most despite her saying that a man having kids was a dealbreaker.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.