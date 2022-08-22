The Family Chantel: Winter Everett is ‘out’ and smiling in glowing selfie

Winter Everett let The Family Chantel fans know she was “out” in a recent smiling selfie. Pic credit: TLC

Winter Everett, The Family Chantel star and sister of 90 Day Fiance alum Chantel Everett, loves to show off her positivity to fans on social media.

She was doing just that in a recent selfie where her beaming smile with braces was at the center of a post she simply captioned, “Out.”

Winter had her hair in box braids and was wearing an off-the-shoulder-black top that she paired with minimal-looking face makeup and rose-colored lips.

The 27-year-old has 227k followers on her private Instagram, where she often refers to her fans as “Butterfly babes.”

In her time on The Family Chantel, Winter openly advocated for body positivity and shared her weight loss journey with viewers.

Winter has been on every season and spinoff within the 90 Day Fiance franchise that her sister Chantel has been on since Chantel’s family has always been a major part of her life.

Winter Everett had bariatric surgery in Mexico on The Family Chantel

At the beginning of the currently airing Season 4 of The Family Chantel, Winter revealed that she had been following “Weight Loss Barbie” on social media and felt inspired.

Following in the influencer’s footsteps, Winter decided to have bariatric surgery in Tiajuana, Mexico. Feeling uneasy about Winter having major surgery in a foreign country, Chantel, who is a nurse, and their mother, Karen Everett accompanied her.

The surgery went well, and mid-way through Season 4, Winter revealed that she had lost more than 100 pounds. She did, however, say that she plateaued around that weight loss spec.

On social media, Winter likes to post gym workout videos or selfies, so she appears to be trying to keep up her fitness.

Winter Everett has been hitting the dating scene on The Family Chantel

Aside from her weight loss journey, Winter’s foray into the dating world has also been shown on The Family Chantel.

While she was in Mexico for the surgery, Winter talked to her mom and Chantel about a Nigerian man she met on the internet that she was serious about.

However, Winter decided to veer away from her Nigerian love interest after he asked her to buy him a cell phone.

Since then, The Family Chantel viewers have watched Winter go on several different dates, being most drawn to a man with three kids despite saying she didn’t want a man with kids.

