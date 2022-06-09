The Family Chantel viewers have this speculation about Winter’s Nigerian boyfriend storyline

The Family Chantel viewers have grown skeptical of what will come from Winter Everett’s new foreign relationship. Pic credit: TLC

During the premiere episode of Season 4 of The Family Chantel, viewers learned that Winter Everett has a new man in her life that she met on social media. His name is Masoma, and he is from Nigeria.

While Winter was out to lunch in Mexico with her sister Chantel and her mom Karen, the trio talked about Masoma and Winter’s interest. Chantel and Karen already seemed to know a lot about Masoma as Winter spoke about him.

While Karen and Chantel supported Winter, Chantel did make the dig that Nigerians all want to make it to America.

The Family Chantel viewers might be feeling Chantel’s sentiment because they have been speculating online about what may be to come between Winter and Masoma.

Namely, viewers think Winter will end up on 90 Day Fiance with her new foreign man to keep the family in the franchise.

The oldest Everett brother in the family, Royal, brought his Filipina wife over on the K-1 visa. Chantel brought Pedro over similarly, so fans are noticing a trend.

The Family Chantel viewers have a prediction for Winter Everett’s new foreign relationship

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a meme that featured a still image of Winter from the first episode saying, “I met this man named Masoma, and he lives in Nigeria.”

Below that was the picture shared of Masoma from the show. The meme described, “When you want to make sure your whole family stays on TLC forever.”

Other The Family Chantel viewers who wanted to comment on their shared speculation chimed in.

One fan agreed and added, “That’s the first thing I said — Winter about to be on 90 day!”

Another person concurred by saying, “Hilarious and so right!!”

Someone else commented, “Is this a joke?? The whole family gets the foreigners! River is next (laughing/crying emojis).”

Karen Everett has been very opinionated about her children’s partners

The Family Chantel viewers have known the matriarch of the Everett family, Karen, to be very protective of her children in their relationships and unafraid to question situations and people.

While Karen remained relatively quiet about Masoma and about River’s ex-girlfriend Megan Montenegro last season, the same can’t be said for what Pedro and Royal’s wife Angenette went through.

