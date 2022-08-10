The Family Chantel viewers sound off on Pedro for his attitude towards Chantel

The Family Chantel viewers weighed in on what they saw from Pedro Jimeno toward Chantel Everett in the last episode. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel viewers have had to endure watching the total breakdown of 90 Day Fiance alumni couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s marriage this season.

On top of that, off camera, fans have found out that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel, and they both have mutual restraining orders against each other.

Furthermore, Chantel is claiming that Pedro committed domestic violence and adultery.

All of this ugliness is far from what 90 Day and The Family Chantel viewers have seen from the famous couple for all the years they’ve been on TV.

With Season 4 airing and onlookers finding out just how bad things have broken down between Pedro and Chantel, critics are slamming Pedro for what they see as his bad attitude.

While Chantel has admittedly made some mistakes out of anger while trying to save her marriage, Pedro has been relentlessly blaming Chantel for playing the victim and being lazy.

The Family Chantel viewers have been speaking up and siding with Chantel, even more so after watching the latest episode.

The Family Chantel viewers unleash their negative opinions on Pedro Jimeno’s attitude

Twitter was ablaze after the latest episode of The Family Chantel aired, and viewers saw Chantel and Pedro argue in the Dominican Republic after Chantel went there as a Hail Mary.

One person slammed Pedro saying, “I definitely think Pedro used Chantel. He keeps saying she’s changed since he started real estate, but its really him that has changed. Green card, friends, career and he showing his a**.”

Pic credit: @chrisbetravelin/Twitter

Another critic wrote, “Pedro can’t see that Chantel is doing this out of love because he’s already checked out of the marriage.”

Pedro can’t see that Chantel is doing this out of love because he’s already checked out of the marriage #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/81iXaYhikV — chris zantolski (@CZantolski) August 9, 2022

Someone else shared, “Pedro is checked out and has been since his daddy drama last season. Chantel give up. Let him be his hoe self. It’s in his blood. Mama a hoe. Daddy a hoe. Sister a hoe. The roaches in his mama house some hoes too.”

Pic credit: @90daycray1/Twitter

Yet another The Family Chantel viewer stated, “Pedro is treating Chantel like she a random girl from the club that he can’t get rid of. He’s cold af!”

Pic credit: @jas_brielle/Twitter

Chantel Everett will sit down with Pedro Jimeno and his mom Lidia Jimeno

Based on the trailer for the next episode, Chantel will sit down with Pedro and his mom Lidia to see if they can hash their relationship issues out with Lidia being a neutral party.

However, Lidia is known to dislike Chantel and has advocated for their divorce in the past.

Just in the last few episodes that Chantel has been in the Dominican Republic and talked to Lidia in person, Lidia has changed her script behind Chantel’s back.

Within that matrix, the meeting between the three of them could go awry, but Chantel is hoping for some resolve.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.