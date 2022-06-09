The Family Chantel viewers call out Pedro’s mom Lidia for her drastically changed looks

Lidia Jimeno’s changed looks this season was called out by The Family Chantel viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel viewers have noticed a drastic difference in Pedro Jimeno’s mom Lidia Jimeno’s appearance as Season 4 premiered earlier this week.

A 90 Day fan page put together a collage of different images of Lidia from over the years she’s been in the franchise to show how much the way she looks has changed.

On the first episode of Season 4, Lidia’s hair was much longer and styled differently than ever before. Lidia was also wearing huge eyelashes and her face seemed far less pigmented and aged as viewers have seen in the past.

Not only did many viewers call out Lidia’s changed skin tone, but they also called out the idea that she may have had plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancements. There were some viewers who attributed Lidia’s changed looks to new hair and overdone makeup.

Lidia Jimeno’s changed appearance was called out by The Family Chantel viewers

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram presented different photos of the way Lidia has looked over the years to draw attention to how different she looks now.

In the caption of the post, the fan account wrote, “[Look] at Lydia. She doesn’t even look like the same person.”

Lidia Jimeno changed looks were presented from over the years. Pic credit: @i.b.trash.talkin/Instagram

Other The Family Chantel viewers slid into the comments section of the post to share their opinions.

One person remarked, “I did stare at her lots wondering wtf? [She] looked better last season. Maybe it’s the make-up.”

Another viewer wrote, “I was wondering what was wrong with her face.”

Someone else commented, “The first thing all these TLC women spend their newfound money on is always plastic surgery??? I don’t get it. First thing I’d be buying is a new house or a bad a** vacation not be going to get some messed up wack looking surgery done on my face!!”

Another person shared, “I was thinking she looked diff.”

Lidia Jimeno hates Nicole Jimeno’s on and off again boyfriend Alejandro Padron

On Season 2 of The Family Chantel, Lidia met Alejandro for the first time and ended up throwing him out of her house and calling him a dishwasher.

When Lidia was approached by Nicole and Alejandro to try and mend fences, she found out that Alejandro was still married to someone else and tried to hit him with her purse.

This season, Lidia has already laid into Alejandro by calling him trash behind his back and has commended Nicole for being broken up with him.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.