The Family Chantel: Viewers applaud Pedro Jimeno for calling out his mother and grandmother

Pedro Jimeno learned a lot of difficult and personal information from his mother and grandmother during the latest episode of The Family Chantel. Specifically, that both of them were with men that had other families and they thought that was completely okay.

Pedro’s mom and grandma insisted that they took good opportunities and that Dominican men always cheat and have children with other women.

Pedro was stunned by the shocking information his mom and grandma dropped on him and was visibly shaken and disturbed by their way of thinking. When they sharply asserted that Pedro has not just been with one woman, he put them both in their place by saying he only wants one woman and that is Chantel.

Pedro insisted that he is only loyal to one woman and that all of them were in the wrong for perpetuating negative stereotypes and toxic and unhealthy relationships with the men in their lives.

The Family Chantel fans took to social media to commend Pedro for pushing back against his mom and grandma.

A well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page shared the clip of Pedro’s heated conversation with his family for their followers to judge.

The comments section was filled with fans who saw what Pedro was trying to do by breaking the cycle and showing his mom and grandma that there is a different way to live.

One of the top comments read, “I’m glad Pedro stood for himself. He’s a real MAN. Chantel married a good one.”

Another person added, “I feel him. It’s far too common and accepted in many latino cultures. Some women know and some don’t until it’s too late. Too many men are womanizers and liars. It’s not right. He can’t change the past. He can only be a better man himself and walk his own path.”

There was someone else who exclaimed, “Pedro so proud of you! I really think you should take a break from ur family to heal! Bc I’m sure that after this they will try to ruin ur marriage. Be careful and wise!”

One of the other opinions said, “I felt bad for him, his mama was thottin it up with no regard for how it would affect her kids down the road.”

Pic credit @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

Pedro Jimeno has to decide what he wants to do with the information about his father

Now that Pedro knows the dynamic between his dad and his mom and has heard from a member of his dad’s other family, he has to decide what to do next.

He could leave it alone and heal from the toxicity or he could seek out his father for more answers from the man who caused all the problems.

One thing is for sure, and that is that Pedro was shocked by the things he heard from his mom and grandma.

The Family Chantel airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.