The Family Chantel star Winter Everett is engaged

Winter Everett is about to be a wife, and The Family Chantel star is eager to start a new chapter in her life.

Winter posted the exciting news, showing off the stunning engagement ring.

Meanwhile, we’re still trying to figure out who the mystery man is now that he’s about to be Winter’s husband.

The red-haired beauty teased us with a soft launch of her new man a few weeks ago.

However, the pictures shared online only showed the back of his head, not his face.

Speculations started to run wild, with many claiming he resembled another 90 Day Fiance star.

Winter’s comment section was flooded with comments saying the man in question was Michael Ilesanmi, who’s going through a tumultuous divorce from Angela Deem.

Winter was already having a great 2025, but the year got better for Chantel Everett’s little sister.

She posted a video on Instagram with the big announcement.

“Plot twist: I’m somebody’s fiancée now!” Winter captioned the post, adding, “BRB, planning a wedding.”

The clip showed Winter inside a room decorated with blue and white balloons. She was clad in a white silk dress while her beau wore a blue blazer.

The video showed the duo locked in a warm embrace after her now fiancé popped the question, and Winter said yes.

She showed us the lovely teardrop ring in another clip while covering her mouth with her hands.

90 Day Fiance fans think Winter is marrying Michael Ilesanmi

Meanwhile, TLC fans are not letting go of their belief that Winter’s mystery man is Michael Ilesanmi.

After Winter announced her engagement, they congratulated the couple in the comments section.

“IS IT MICHAEL??? From 90 day fiance… I sure hope it is,” someone exclaimed.

“Congrats, Winter and Michael! 😬 or whoever he is😂🥳🎊🎈🎉🥂,” stated someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “So happy for Michael and Wynter 🩷🩷🩷.”

Another added, “Shut up, is this actually Michael or not 😭😭😭 The people need to know now. 🤣🤣🤣 But congratulations, girlie 🥳🔥🔥.”

Someone else posted, “Tell Michale he did good this time.”

Winter Everett’s fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter has been ignoring the remarks about Michael, and although we haven’t seen her beau, there’s a major clue that it’s not Angela’s ex.

The controversial TLC star is known for airing Michael’s public affairs, so the fact she hasn’t said anything about her estranged husband dating Winter is proof enough.

Congrats to Winter and her soon-to-be husband on their engagement.

