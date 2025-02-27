Winter Everett soft launches new man and 90 Day fans think it’s Michael llesanmi

Winter Everett is causing havoc on social media after going public with her new man.

It was more of a soft launch for The Family Chantel star, as the photo she posted with her beau only gave us a glimpse of his appearance.

However, that glimpse is causing people to speculate about who the mystery man could be and many are convinced it’s Michael llesanmi.

Yes, Angela Deem’s estranged husband, that Michael!

The estranged couple is embroiled in a legal battle, and Angela is hell-bent on having Michael deported back to his home country of Nigeria.

If there is any truth to the rumor about Michael and Winter hooking up, Angela will certainly have a lot to say about it.

The Family Chantel star Winter Everett soft launches her new man

Winter has been careful about sharing details about her personal life ever since her broken engagement with Jah played out on The Family Chantel.

We’ve seen her on a few dates since then but she hasn’t gone public with anyone until now.

The TLC star shared a photo with her arm around a mystery man and her face to the camera.

The closeup image only showed a snippet of the man’s shoulder and the back of his head.

“Some things just feel meant to be… and some things land right in your hands,” Winter captioned the post.

Her hashtags “#WrappedInLove #MeantToBe #SoftLifeMagic #FeelingLucky #TimelessLove #CaughtUpInTheMoment #LittleDidTheyKnow #SomethingBeautiful” also hinted that Winter is very much in love with her new man.

90 Day Fiance fans think the mystery man is Michael llesanmi

Winter’s photo has 90 Day Fiance fans in a tizzy and one name keeps popping up in the comments: Michael llesanmi.

“Wait…is this Michael??? I haven’t been keeping up!! 😩 but im here for it!!!” wrote one Instagram user.

“Guys! This is Michael. He used to be married to Angela,” exclaimed someone else.

One commenter said, “I sure pray that it is Michael, he is a good guy and Angela treated him like crap.”

Someone stated, “Why did I think this was Angelas Mikal! lol Happy for you, girl!

Another posted multiple laughing emojis, adding, “GIRRLLLL What in the 90 days fiance is going on 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Meanwhile, last time we checked, the 90 Day: The Last Resort star was already dating someone else.

In January, a video of Michael started circulating online, featuring a woman who was reportedly his new girlfriend shouting at him in the background.

Do you think Winter’s mystery man is Michael llesanmi? Sound off in the comments below.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.