The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno shows off the kitten she adopted

Nicole Jimeno adopted a kitten and showed her off to The Family Chantel fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno has stepped up her presence on social media since having her glow up ahead of Season 4 of The Family Chantel.

The little sister of Pedro Jimeno used her Instagram platform to introduce a new member of the Jimeno family. Nicole debuted the kitten she adopted that she named “Molly Jimeno.”

Nicole tagged the shelter in the Dominican Republic where she got baby Molly.

90 Day and The Family Chantel viewers first met Nicole when Pedro was on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance. Nicole had a more prominent role on the show during Happily Ever After? and now commands a big part of the storyline on The Family Chantel.

Nicole Jimeno introduced The Family Chantel fans to her new kitten

Nicole Jimeno used her Instagram stories to reveal that she adopted a little kitten from a shelter in her home country of the Dominican Republic.

To introduce the kitten, Nicole shared a picture of the small tabby with big blue eyes as she stood looking at the camera from inside the cage.

In the caption of the photo, Nicole spoke on behalf of her new furry friend and said, “Hello I am Molly Jimeno. I was adopted today (heart eyes emoji).”

She also thanked the shelter where she got Molly.

Nicole Jimeno adopted a kitten and gave her a name. Pic credit: @nicole.jimeno/Instagram

Nicole had not given The Family Chantel fans any hints that she would be adding an animal to her family but supporters might get to see more kitten content from her page going forward.

Nicole Jimeno will have several narratives on Season 4 of The Family Chantel

On Season 4 of The Family Chantel, viewers will hear about Nicole’s relationship status with her on and off again boyfriend Alejandro Padron. Alejandro will come face to face with Nicole’s mom Lidia who holds a lot of disdain for him.

Nicole will admit that her family is what has been standing in the way of them having a successful relationship.

Nicole’s other storyline this upcoming season will focus on her journey to become Miss Dominican Republic. The hard work she will put in and the coaching she will get will be featured as she pursues the title.

Another unique aspect of Nicole’s scenes in Season 4 is that she will be speaking English during her interviews. Viewers have only heard her speak Spanish up until this point.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6th at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.