The Family Chantel critics take aim at the spelling and grammatical errors in Pedro’s real estate bio

Throughout Season 4 of The Family Chantel, Pedro has been promoting his new career as a real estate agent both on the show and on social media.

Pedro has a personal Instagram page and a professional one, as well as a professional page linked to his real estate group.

A 90 Day fan page reshared Pedro’s official real estate bio, where Pedro called himself an “influencer” in his description full of grammatical and spelling mistakes.

While English is Pedro’s second language, he received a lot of criticism for not proofreading the important and impressionable bio.

The criticism of Pedro’s real estate bio comes as Season 4 of The Family Chantel just came to a close, and viewers just watched Chantel and Pedro end their marriage officially.

Their divorce is in process with mutual restraining orders and accusations of Chantel stealing money from Pedro and Chantel claiming that Pedro was unfaithful and committed domestic violence.

Pedro Jimeno’s real estate bio included several errors

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan account on Instagram shared a screen grab of Pedro’s professional real estate bio.

In it, Pedro says, “My Name is Pedro J Jimeno Morel, and I’m an influencer turned agent. Although I love social media and the entertainment industry, the buisness aspect of real estate really called me.”

He continued to give background on being from the Dominican Republic and his history in Atlanta before saying that his English has “improved dramatically.”

He went on to talk about the importance of a home and what being a real estate agent means to him before remarking, “I think that costumer service goes beyond just business. In the end, the goal is to be one of the top selling agents in the industry while maintaining and holding my values as a person in place.”

The Family Chantel viewers slammed the grammatical errors in Pedro Jimeno’s real estate bio

The Family Chantel viewers landed in the comments of the post to call out Pedro’s spelling and grammatical errors.

One person jabbed, “5th sentence has a grammatical error. Sorry my inner grammar police is coming out since this is his PROFESSIONAL PROFILE. They need to correct the sentence to add ‘do’. Continues to DO so. Also, influencer is not just a stretch it’s a flat out lie.”

Another viewer wrote, “Someone should have proof read this for him before he posted it.”

Someone else pointed out, “It’s customer Pedro 😂😂😂 not custumer.”

Yet another critic commented, “Costumer service? Does he mean customer service and is he for real with this posting?”

Pedro continues to actively post on his professional Instagram and has shied away from regularly posting on his personal one.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.