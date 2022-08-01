The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett stuns in white outfit and enjoys boat ride amid divorce drama

Chantel Everett enjoys a weekend boat ride. Pic credit: TLC

Chantel Everett enjoyed an adventurous weekend with friends as her messy divorce from Pedro Jimeno continues to unfold.

The Family Chantel star shared photos on social media from her day out that showed her styling in a white outfit.

The 31-year-old appeared stress-free and happy as she enjoyed a boat ride, which she most likely needed amid everything going on in her life right now.

We’re still watching the lead-up to her split from husband Pedro Jimeno as their reality show has spotlighted their rocky marriage.

While the couple has had ups and downs over the years, this time they were not able to bounce back. They officially called it quits in April and Pedro filed for divorce a month later.

Pedro and Chantel are gearing up for what will likely be a messy divorce based on what has occurred between them so far.

Chantel Everett stuns in a white outfit amid divorce drama

It’s fair to say a lot is going on in the personal lives of The Family Chantel stars right now, plus they have the world weighing in. It’s no surprise that Chantel took some time away to have some fun with friends.

Chantel was stylishly clad for a weekend boat ride in her best safari-inspired attire— a belted white dress with fringed details.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

She paired the outfit with gold earrings and a long necklace and wore her hair straight and parted in the middle. Chantel’s makeup looked flawless in the post, but she was using a filter as she recorded the fun bonding moment and posted it on her Instagram Story.

In terms of divorce drama, the Dominican Republic native not only filed the papers to end his marriage, but also filed a restraining order against Chantel — with her returning the favor as well.

Also, Pedro requested an emergency hearing and alleged that his wife transferred $257,000 from their joint bank account, but the request was later denied by a judge.

As for Chantel, she accused Pedro of adultery and domestic abuse in response to his divorce filing.

Chantel Everett has been leaning on her family

Chantel has had her family by her side as she has gone through this difficult period.

Her close-knit family is often bashed for being too involved in each other’s lives, but the hardworking RN is leaning on them more than ever right now.

We recently saw a sweet moment between The Family Chantel star her and younger sister Winter Everett as they shared a tight embrace.

The pair have not always gotten along because for years, Winter felt stuck in her glamorous sister’s shadow. However, once Winter underwent weight loss surgery, Chantel was there for support and now they appear closer than ever.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.