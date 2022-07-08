Pedro Jimeno says Chantel Everett withdrew over $257,000 from their joint bank account

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are getting divorced. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram/TLC

More details have emerged about the divorce filing by Pedro Jimeno to end his marriage to Chantel Everett. It seems a large withdrawal of over $257,000 from their joint bank account was the final straw for Pedro.

The Family Chantel stars have been married for six years, most of which have been quite tumultuous. However, this season things have taken a dark turn between the couple.

Their martial drama is still playing out on the show and we’ll likely see all the other things that led to Chantel and Pedro’s split but here’s what we know so far.

Chantel Everett withdrew over $257,000 from their joint bank account

Monsters & Critics recently shared the news of Chantel and Pedro’s divorce which was filed on May 27.

Pedro was the one who made the filing and he also took out a restraining order against Chantel on the same day. However, she filed a restraining order against him as well.

In Touch shared details from the documents filed by Pedro. Along with a request for divorce, the 30-year-old also filed a motion for an emergency hearing and alleged that Chantel withdrew over $257,000 from their joint bank account.

Pedro said his wife transferred the money into an account belonging to Chantel and her sister Winter Everett.

He requested that Chantel “be required to transfer the money into a joint checking account that both parties are able to access and to be required to only use the monies for household expenses until such time that this Court renders equitable division of those monies to the parties.”

He also asked that Chantel be required to provide a “financial account/record of any and all monies that have been spent out of the monies that were removed from the Parties’ joint business account from the date it was transferred on or about April 23rd, 2022 until present.”

Pedro Jimeno says his marriage to Chantel Everett is irretrievably broken

Pedro made a few other claims in his motion for an emergency hearing and noted Chantel withdrew the money “out of spite and to prohibit the Plaintiff from meeting his monthly living expenses and needs.”

However, on May 31, Pedro’s motion for the emergency hearing was denied.

As for his divorce filing, The Family Chantel star noted that his marriage to Chantel was “irretrievably broken” and he listed April 27 as the date they formally separated.

Pedro also wants a judge to equitably divide all debts acquired during their six-year marriage and he wants an equitable division of all marital property.

Speaking of property, the couple recently bought their first home and will likely need to sell the property and share the proceeds if a judge agrees on an equitable split as Pedro has requested.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.