The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 9: The team hits a void in the Money Pit after teasing gold in Lot 5

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 9, titled Brick by Brick, the Fellowship of the Dig continued their relentless pursuit of the legendary Money Pit treasures, uncovering intriguing clues in both the swamp and the infamous dig site.

The episode started with renewed hope and excitement as the team dived into their latest mission.

They previously found several artifacts that may be connected to the Oak Island mystery in the swamp.

Gary used his metal detector in Lot 5 and believed he found copper, lead, or gold.

Also, in the swamp, the crew uncovered a previously unknown cobblestone feature resembling a container, sparking speculation about its origins.

Could this discovery be tied to Oak Island’s long-rumored hidden treasures?

The team finds a void in the money pit and a copper button in Lot 5

Meanwhile, over at the Money Pit, the team intensified their efforts to locate the elusive Chappell Vault, a treasure chamber often mentioned in Oak Island lore.

As they dug deeper, they encountered a significant void, a mysterious, cavernous space that raised more questions than answers.

While the void rekindled their hopes, no immediate treasure emerged, adding another layer of frustration to their ongoing quest.

The team also focused on Lot 5, conducting a thorough metal-detecting sweep. Their efforts uncovered several promising signals, including what turned out to be a copper button, possibly from the 1700s.

A team specialist, Emma Culligan, analyzed the artifact and confirmed its historical significance. The button’s potential connection to Sir William Phips, a known treasure seeker, is floated, adding intrigue to the find.

Oak Island team found a link to Spanish treasure

The team encountered more clues in the swamp, including bricks, a discovery they eagerly linked to Spanish treasure.

The presence of bricks fueled speculation about historical construction in the area, but as with many Oak Island findings, concrete evidence remains elusive.

Marty Lagina also admitted he didn’t believe they would find anything there

Geoscientist Dr. Ian Spooner was brought in to analyze the site, which determined the bricks were handmade.

Rick Lagina references Anthony Graves, who once lived near the swamp and searched for treasure but came up short.

While the episode ended without a definitive breakthrough, it lays the groundwork for future explorations.

The Fellowship of the Dig remains undeterred, fueled by the prospect of unearthing Oak Island’s fabled treasures, but it has become frustrating for viewers who want the mysterious treasure unveiled.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.