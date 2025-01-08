The Curse Of Oak Island: Gary Drayton’s daughter, Katya, joins the team at Smith’s Cove

In the latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island, metal detection expert Gary Drayton introduced his daughter, Katya Drayton, to the team, marking her debut on the show.

Katya, who has been metal detecting since she was seven under her father’s guidance, expressed enthusiasm about contributing to the island’s ongoing treasure hunt.

Upon meeting Rick Lagina, the central figure in the Oak Island exploration, Katya was granted permission to assist with metal detecting over the coming weeks.

Lagina questioned her about her belief in the existence of treasure on the island.

Katya responded confidently, suggesting that the persistent interest in Oak Island over the years indicates the presence of undiscovered treasures.

Gary expressed pride in having his daughter join the team, while Rick joked about his wish for his nephews to have the same confidence she had shown in hunting for the island’s treasure.

Katya detects metal at Smith’s Cove

Rick assigned Katya to commence her metal detecting efforts in Smith’s Cove, a site of significant interest where the team has been searching for flood tunnels and vertical shafts.

Katya joined team members Craig Tester and Jack Begley in this area to continue excavation.

Specializing in beach hunting, Katya acknowledged the challenges of transitioning to the terrain of Smith’s Cove but felt well-prepared due to her father’s training.

Her expertise quickly became evident when she discovered a substantial piece of iron during the search.

Craig Tester noted the find and mentioned plans to have Emma Culligan, the team’s resident expert, analyze it to determine its significance.

Smith’s Cove search concludes after a promising start

In addition to Katya’s discovery, the team at Smith’s Cove believes they may have uncovered the remains of a wooden shaft, potentially shedding light on the island’s intricate underground structures.

Despite these promising developments, the day’s search concluded without further evidence of the legendary flood tunnels.

Nevertheless, Rick Lagina remains optimistic, believing that Smith’s Cove still holds answers crucial to unraveling Oak Island’s mysteries.

Gary Drayton, known for his significant contributions to the show, including the discovery of a medieval artifact dubbed “Drayton’s Cross,” has a rich history in treasure hunting.

Originally from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, England, he began his career as a bottle digger before transitioning to metal detecting upon moving to South Florida.

Over the years, he has unearthed numerous valuable items, such as Spanish treasures, gold rings, and war artifacts.

His daughter, Katya, has been involved in his treasure-hunting adventures from a young age, often accompanying him on detecting trips alongside her sister, Anya, and their mother, Jennifer.

Katya’s involvement in The Curse of Oak Island adds a familial dimension to the show’s dynamic and introduces a new generation of treasure hunters to the longstanding quest.

Her early success in the field and her father’s support suggest she will be a valuable asset to the team’s endeavors to uncover Oak Island’s secrets.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.