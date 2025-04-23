The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 21 recap: New strategy targets southern end of the Money Pit

The hunt for hidden treasure on Oak Island enters a pivotal phase in Season 12, Episode 21 of The Curse of Oak Island, as the Lagina brothers re-evaluate their excavation strategy.

Following setbacks at Shaft 6, the team regroups in the War Room to chart a new path forward.

Rick Lagina remains convinced that the treasure lies within the mysterious Solution Channel, now believed to be deeper and more expansive than previously thought.

With major repairs and equipment upgrades required, the team prepares to shift their efforts to a new target zone, “TOT,” located at the southern end of the Money Pit.

Meanwhile, fresh discoveries in the swamp and Lot 5 offer intriguing clues about pre-Money Pit activity and a possible link to medieval Europe.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As discussions turn to the Knights of Malta, the crew prepares to take their quest overseas in search of answers.

Promising finds in the Swamp support vault structure theory

Elsewhere on the island, Gary Drayton makes an exciting discovery in the swamp: a ramrod believed to have been used in a musket rifle.

Nearby, the team finds an old brick reminiscent of those uncovered in a previously identified vault-like structure.

Using a scanner, they locate a 14-foot-long structure buried four feet deep, potentially matching historical descriptions by the late surveyor Fred Nolan of a submerged wall.

These findings add to the growing body of evidence suggesting that the swamp area once hosted significant activity, possibly tied to the island’s hidden relics.

Medieval-era glass bead found on Lot 5

On Lot 5, archaeologist Fiona Steele uncovers a nail she dates to before 1795 and a wound glass bead that may predate the Money Pit discovery.

In the lab, Emma Culligan confirms the bead is made from forest glass, which is characterized by high potassium and low sodium, and likely originated in Northern Europe.

She estimates the bead dates from the medieval period to the 1700s, further fueling theories of Templar involvement.

The discovery aligns with the broader hypothesis that Oak Island’s secrets could trace back to ancient religious orders.

Knights of Malta may hold the key to the Oak Island mystery

In a second War Room meeting, the team explores a historical theory linking the Knights Templar to the Knights of Malta.

They propose that after the Templars were disbanded, the Knights of Malta may have taken possession of sacred relics and possibly relocated them to Malta.

Believing this connection could offer new insight, the Laginas decide to travel to Malta to investigate further.

Their mission: determine whether these religious orders left behind clues, or even treasure, on Oak Island.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.