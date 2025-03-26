The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 17 recap: The team hits a structure in the Money Pit

The latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island delivers new discoveries of interesting artifacts and frustrating setbacks as the team continues its relentless pursuit of hidden treasure.

In Lot 5, they uncover an iron artifact suspected to be a handmade nail from a barrel or treasure chest.

Testing confirms it dates back to the 1600s or 1700s, aligning with historical figures like William Phips, though that is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ian Spooner investigates cobblestones in the swamp and theorizes that it was a critical transport pathway.

Gary Drayton uncovers an old leather piece, possibly a boot heel, adding to speculation about who may have buried the treasure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Additionally, efforts in Aladdin’s Cave, based on high metal traces in the water, led to no tangible results, adding to the team’s mounting frustration.

Investigating the swamp and Money Pit

Dr. Ian Spooner’s research on the cobbled pathway in the swamp suggests it once connected the western and eastern drumlins, possibly serving as a route for transporting valuables.

Gary Drayton’s metal detection work led to the discovery of several leather fragments, which he believed could be remnants of a boot from the 1600s. Gary believes the boot could belong to an individual involved with burying the treasure.

Meanwhile, Katya uncovers axe-chopped, burned wood in the northern swamp, hinting at the remains of an old structure or an attempt to hide something.

Further investigation in this area suggests a potential link to the cobblestone pathway, raising new possibilities about historical activities on the island.

Aladdin’s Cave disappointment

The team revisits Aladdin’s Cave, where a 2022 camera expedition suggested possible man-made structures.

In 2025, high traces of precious metals in water samples renewed interest in the site, leading to another camera drop.

However, visibility issues and sonar failures prevented the confirmation of artifacts, forcing them to abandon the effort. Rick still believes that something could be in the area, but the camera just turned out black despite the team’s waiting for the water to settle.

Attention shifts back to Shaft Six, where animation models suggest treasure could be buried.

Digging reaches a depth of 111 feet in the Money Pit area, where wooden remnants from the 1861 collapse are discovered.

As daylight fades, Rick Lagina remains optimistic, believing they are closing in on a breakthrough, with plans to resume excavation the following day.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.