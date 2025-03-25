The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, Episode 17 preview: The team dives into Aladdin’s Cave

Oak Island has remained one of the most intriguing unsolved mysteries for over two centuries.

From tantalizing clues to incredible historical discoveries, the treasure-hunting team led by Rick and Marty Lagina has yet to find the elusive treasure.

The Lagina brothers and the team tease another potential breakthrough in the upcoming episode.

The synopsis reads, “As the Oak Island team digs a prime location in the Money Pit area, they unearth stunning clues that could identify just who was behind the 230-year-old treasure mystery.”

As they continue their relentless excavation, new artifacts emerge that could finally link the legendary Money Pit to its elusive treasure.

The trailer teases several exciting possibilities, including a dive into Aladdin’s Cave and a connection to the Money Pit.

A mysterious connection to the Money Pit

The preview for Season 12, Episode 17, opens with the team investigating a crucial connection between Lot 5 and the Money Pit.

One team member speculates, “How does Lot 5 connect to the Money Pit? This may be that pathway.”

Another voice excitedly adds, “This could be the connection we’ve been looking for.”

A particularly intriguing find appears in the teaser, with one of the team members stumbling upon an unusual artifact.

Due to its obscured nature, the discovery sparks immediate curiosity, prompting a surprised reaction: “Wow, I don’t know what that is. This is very unusual.”

Emma Culligan, who often handles artifact testing, appears to analyze the item, concluding, “Everything suggests an earlier date: 1600s to 1700s.”

Her statement elicits a visibly astonished expression from Rick Lagina and other team members, hinting at the potential historical significance of the find.

A potential treasure chest discovery and a dive into Aladdin’s Cave

The episode preview also teases what could be a breakthrough in the long-standing treasure hunt. As the team continues their search, another significant discovery is made; what appears to be a piece of a treasure chest.

The ever-enthusiastic Gary Drayton examines the find, remarking, “That could easily be off a box or a chest.”

Another team member chimes in, “I agree. Where are we going to find what fell out of those chests?”

The excitement builds as the team ponders whether they are finally closing in on the long-rumored treasure.

The most dramatic moment in the teaser occurs when Rick Lagina declares, “We go diving. Let’s go diving. We wanted to see if there’s treasure within Aladdin’s Cave.”

The camera then captures footage of a diving operation into a caisson, a large watertight chamber used in excavations.

The tension peaks as someone reacts with astonishment, exclaiming, “Oh my God,” just as the screen fades to black, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what lies beneath.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.