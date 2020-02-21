The Cookie Lady from The Real Housewives of Atlanta speaks out: ‘I can handle the hate’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta centered around Tanya Sam and bakery owner Shiana White, now dubbed the “Cookie Lady.”

Shiana revealed to Kenya Moore that Tanya’s fiance, Paul Judge flirted with her when they met, and of course, word got back to Tanya.

During brunch with Cynthia, Eva, Kenya, and Tanya, “The Cookie Lady” appeared out of nowhere – much to the surprise of everyone except Kenya, who had clearly orchestrated the ambush.

Shiana wanted to explain to Tanya face-to-face what really happened between her and Paul, whom she says “was all over her” during a previous interaction.

Cookie Lady hurled insults at a blindsided Tanya

She claimed it wasn’t her fault that she was gorgeous and that Tanya’s fiance was attracted to her.

Sam, who is not one for the drama, kept her cool, and the ladies eventually went their separate ways.

However, fans online quickly came to Tanya’s defense hurling insults at Kenya for being “messy,” and at Shiana for coming on the show.

After a tirade of backlash the ‘Cookie Lady’ speaks out.

During an exclusive interview with The Jasmine Brand, she revealed that she’s not bothered by the criticism,

“I can handle the hate….Some of it is funny…I don’t regret ANYTHING EVER! Everything happens for a reason, and it has already been written!”

Shiana also seemed to blame some of the drama on editing, saying, “I know myself and who I am at the beginning and end of the day. I also know what it takes to make a successful reality show, and they have to edit to bring the drama and keep ratings.”

White also told The Jasmine Brand that she wishes Tanya “would’ve had an open mind” at the brunch, and noted that Paul’s interaction with her was “inappropriate and a bit disrespectful.”

She hopes to eventually settle the ongoing dispute with Sam, claiming her “intentions were not to hurt her.”

Sam has not responded to Shiana’s interview, but despite her explanation, fans were not done with the Cookie Lady just yet. Someone managed to dig into her background and found out that she was once arrested for fraud.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say once this juicy detail was revealed. They flooded their timelines with memes and harsh comments.

One user said in part, “Wonder if the Cookie Lady will crawl under a rock”?

This user felt that Shiana was getting the attention that she wanted.

Another user called her ‘messy’

Last week’s episode may have been the last from Cookie Lady on the show, but we’ll have to stay tuned to see if ‘cookie gate’ is officially over!

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights on Bravo at 8/7 central.