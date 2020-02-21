NeNe Leakes says she is ‘very undecided’ about returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is now in its 12th season, but veteran housewife Nene Leakes may not return for season 13.

The reality star says right now she is undecided

This season Nene has not gotten much airtime, most likely due to her falling out with most of the cast, including former best friend, Cynthia Bailey.

After last season’s explosive reunion, the actress and mom of two unfollowed all of her castmates on social media except for Marlo Hampton.

However, as we’ve seen in the past few episodes, Nene has tried to make amends with the group.

Last week we saw an emotional sit down with her and Cynthia Bailey, after several months of arguing back and forth and spewing nasty comments about each other on social media.

Nene has also made amends with Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, and Tanya Sam.

However, Wednesday on The Talk, Nene discussed her future on the show saying, “I feel like this show is my baby. I started this show. But I also feel like I don’t want to be in a group where everyone is attacking and being very malicious.”

One of the hosts, Sharon Osbourne, chimed in.

“Well, I think that nasty girl is jealous of you… it’s true. Without you, there ain’t no show.”

Sharon is most likely referring to Kenya Moore; the two have never gotten along and have made no secret of their dislike for each other ever since Kenya joined the cast.

Nene went on to say that she is “very undecided” about her return.

“But you know, every season when the show ends, what me and my team do, we get together and talk about what’s best for me. So hopefully Real Housewives is best for me, I don’t know…Yeah, very undecided.”

Rumors have been swirling about Nene’s possible exit from RHOA

Back in February, talk show host Wendy Williams revealed to her guest, Jerry O’Connell – who is also a fan of the Real Housewives franchise – that she received a text from Nene during the break saying she’s quitting the Bravo show.

Wendy told the actor, “I took a break between commercials. My office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom, and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting.’

The host also told Jerry that Nene had a major secret

Wendy says, “I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad and feel bad for her.”

She continued,“ Forget arguing with them broads — you’ve got that secret, and that secret is going to melt their hearts…Because when she shared it with me, I cried with her.”

However, Nene denied the claims, saying she was simply venting to her friend, and accusing Williams of breaking girl code.

Nene is an OG of RHOA and has been on the show since Season 1.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7 central on Bravo.