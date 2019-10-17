Nene Leake’s son Bryant accused of being a ‘bum’ by the mother of his child

Nene Leakes’ son Bryson has clearly made the mother of his son, Symone Davis, really mad. She went on Instagram and tore him a new one, calling out Nene while she was at it.

Symone posted a picture of Bryson on a couch that she says is hers, and said she is done with him. She wrote, “Let me tell y’all somethin about this bucket head b***h that’s laid out on my (old) couch. He wana make amends with me & be cool (as y’all seen throughout this year) but still continued to do dumb s**t. Idc about what he does as long as he takes care of our son!”

She then continued, “Anywho. He goes on to tell me he wants to do TV with me bc he knows my personality & attitude will make good tv plus he wants to look like a bum getting out of a Lamborghini. Well B***H YOU GOT THE BUM PART DOWN TO A T!”

She then said she heard about some drug use, writing,”Then I get messages from all type of b***hes saying they seen him doing cocaine & in motels. So I say nvm to doing anything with him.”

She continued, saying he’s not there for their son. “Now here we are another year & Blaze bday comes. He told everyone he was coming to Blaze party…did he show, NOPE! Did he call to tell Bk Happy Birthday, NOPE! But days later calls me asking when am I ovulating so we have another child. The mf ain’t bought a sock, diaper, pull up, bottle, happy meal, nothing for Blaze. Yet is always asking me for money or to order him a pizza bc he’s hungry. He won’t get a penny from me…”

Symone then reached out to Nene for help.

She wrote, “LINNETHIA JOHNSON-LEAKES, please get yo over grown son. Although he’s living with his dad, I know & understand why Nene will NOT allow him to live with her nor be on The Housewives of Atlanta. 30 years old and a BUM! (There’s so much more) Sorry but I’m DONE tryna help his a**. In the voice of the cast [[THE DOOR IS CLOSED🚪🔒]] BRYSON RASHARD BRYANT”.

So far, NeNe Leakes has not responded to Symone’s post. With Real Housewives of Atlanta returning to Bravo in just a couple of weeks, there’s no telling if she will share her reaction to the post about Bryant.