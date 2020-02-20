Real Housewives of Atlanta: Mike Hill admits he cheated on his ex-wives but won’t cheat on Cynthia Bailey for this reason

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta features model Cynthia Bailey and her sportscaster fiance, Mike Hill.

The two are happily engaged, but as they get ready to walk down the aisle, Mike is talking about his past infidelities in his upcoming book, Open Mike.

Mike Hill talks infidelity

Mike’s upcoming marriage to Cynthia will be his third, and what he hopes to be his last, despite having cheated on both wives in the past.

He delves into much of his past indiscretions during an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show where he expressed that he loved his ex-wives, but he was never “in love” with them.

This, he says, is the reason for his past infidelities and the reason why he is not concerned about any infidelity issues with the RHOA housewife.

Mike explains: “With Cynthia, she was everything I’ve ever wanted in a woman, everything I’ve ever desired, everything that I’ve ever prayed for and she’s just the right person. I’m putting everything in God’s hands and I know that with her and me together, we’re going to be fine.”

Mike recently got into hot water for making this same claim about not being in love with his ex-wives on the latest episode of RHOA.

Cynthia and Mike were at a party with friends and family. During a conversation, Mike explained to the group that he was never in love with any of his ex-wives.

However, one of his daughters, Kayla, was also present, and she became emotional hearing her Dad express these sentiments about her Mom.

Twitter users launch an attack on Mike Hill

Mike apologized to Kayla, but viewers were outraged and took to Twitter to drag the 49-year-old for being insensitive.

One user noted that he and Cynthia should know better.

So you mean to tell me that out of all those insensitive /mother's, not one was intelligent enough to say let's not talk about this in front of Mike's daughter?! Clearly you could see that she was getting upset!!! Smdh… Especially Cynthia… #RHOA — Lori Anderson (@evette4rn) February 10, 2020

Another viewer was clearly in shock saying “Wow. Cynthia girl, good luck!”

Mike basically told a room full of women and the world that the mother of his daughters/ ex-wives were never loved by him. In front of his child. Wow. Cynthia girl, good luck! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/0oLKqZX4kY — Nessa Da Forgiva (@DarkestBelle) February 10, 2020

Mike does speak about the “lack of love” in his past two marriages in his upcoming book but says he is now a different person, which is why this marriage to Bailey will be different than the others.

He says, “I know who I am now. I know that I’ve grown. I know that I’ve matured. I know that I’m ready to be in a relationship with somebody like Cynthia Bailey and before I wasn’t ready to be married. I got married for whatever reason I got married, but now I am marrying Cynthia Bailey because I’m whole, she’s whole, and it’s something I want to do.”

Mike and Cynthia’s wedding is scheduled for fall and will reportedly be featured on upcoming episodes of RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 is now airing on Bravo, Sunday nights at 8/7c.