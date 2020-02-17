RHOA: Nene Leakes has emotional sit down with Cynthia Bailey

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Nene Leakes hasn’t been featured much during this season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she was front and center during the latest episode.

During a sit down with Cynthia Bailey at the Bailey Wine Cellar, the two ladies sat down to talk about the demise of their friendship.

The two have been friends for several seasons, but have been feuding since the last reunion with both trading insults back and forth about each other.

Their problem stems from an event held by Cynthia during the finale episode last season. Nene felt hurt that Cynthia invited Kenya Moore without giving her a “heads up” since the two do not get along.

Cynthia explained that she extended the invite to Kenya but did not know that she would attend.

Read More Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kenya Moore angrily rips into Tanya Sam for trying to embarrass her

However, a soundbite of Cynthia whispering to her fiance Mike about Kenya seemed to indicate that she indeed knew that her friend would attend.

During the reunion, Cynthia explained that the tape did seem shady, but that it was not what it seems.

Cynthia and Nene have battled about this ever since

Fans have also taken sides, with some saying that Cynthia should have told Nene about Kenya’s invite, while others think she did not deserve to be told anything.

However, during the sit-down, Nene wanted Cynthia to admit that her insults on social media and in interviews were more hurtful.

When Cynthia countered that they both said equally hurtful things, it led to a heated exchange with Nene eventually storming out of the building.

Cynthia followed her former BFF outside, and the two had an emotional conversation, with Nene tearfully explaining how hurt she felt about Cynthia calling her a “toxic friend.”

This was the breakthrough both RHOA women needed

Also, in the episode, during a meetup at Nene’s Leopard Brunch, Eva started having contractions and had to be rushed to the hospital for check-in.

Porsha, Kandi, and Tanya were all in attendance at the brunch, which seemed to be a good step in trying to heal the broken relationship between Nene and the other women — who all have issues with her.

Since the season began, Nene has been trying to extend an olive branch to the women. She mended her friendship with Tanya and Eva, and she also had a sit down with Kandi.

However, Nene and Porsha have yet to hash out their issues, although Nene’s Leopard Brunch was a step in the right direction for the women who once had a big sister/little sister relationship.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights on Bravo at 8/7 CT.