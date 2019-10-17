The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has fans wondering if she is living in California

Cynthia Bailey lives in Atlanta and her fiance Mike Hill lives in L.A. But an Instagram post from Cynthia has fans wondering if that has changed.

Cynthia posted a beautiful make-up free selfie, discussing her plans for the evening. She captioned the pic, “no make up, didn’t comb my hair, cooking dinner, waiting 4 bae to get home from work kind of day. @itsmikehill #CHill #californialove”.

Mike Hill commented, “Feels great coming home these days.”

One fan wanted to know what was for dinner. Cynthia replied, “salmon, cabbage, sweet potatoes & cornbread.” Another fan was impressed, replying, “oh you cooking cooking!!!”

Many of the fans wanted to express how amazing the fresh-faced model looked. One fan said, “Gurl when you that beautiful in your natural, you doing makeup a favor”. Another wrote, “More BEAUTIFUL with out makeup”. And then there’s my personal favorite, “black don’t crack, bend or fold”.

But a few fans think this caption and Mike’s response means something else. “You moved?” wrote one fan. Another said, “You move to LA or just visiting?” One wrote, “You’re so beautiful!! Are you living in California full time?” And then there was this one, “🗣️ CALIFORNIA 🤔”.

Cynthia has yet to respond, but it is interesting that she called Mike’s house “home”.

Cynthia has said previously to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live back in January, that she already spends a lot of time in L.A. She said, “We talk about marriage all the time. All the time, I’m in L.A. now. This is Mike’s city. I spend a lot of time in L.A., and, yes, I can confidently say that Mike and I will be getting married.” When asked if she would be leaving Atlanta, she replied, “I love Lake Bailey and so does Mike, but I think I would be in L.A. more full-time.” The couple got engaged in July and have set an Oct. 10, 2020 wedding date.

Mike has said that Cynthia’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, lives with him in L.A. already. “Noelle’s living with me right now,” he said, on the It’s Bravo Betch! podcast. “She’s out here in L.A., she’s pursuing her goals of acting. She’s a superstar. … She’s an influencer so she’s doing her thing for YouTube and her YouTube channel. That’s my daughter. I have three daughters: two biological daughters and my bonus daughter in Noelle.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns on Sunday, November 3 at 8/7c on Bravo.