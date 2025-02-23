The Challenge’s Zach Nichols calls castmate’s relationship ‘best in America’ amid Jenna Compono split rumors

While speculation is swirling about his and Jenna Compono’s marriage, Zach Nichols recently called attention to one of his castmate’s relationships.

Monsters and Critics reported The Challenge couple sparked rumors last week when fans discovered Zach and Jenna unfollowed each other on social media.

A former castmate provided additional details that hint at potential struggles for the couple as they expect their fourth child.

Meanwhile, Zach, a former winner of The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons, is moving forward with his podcast.

His recent episodes cover the All Stars Rivals spinoff season airing on MTV.

While speaking to one of the show’s cast members, Zach shared what he believes is the “best relationship in America.”

Zach called attention to the ‘best relationship’

This week, The Challenge: All Stars Rivals cast member Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat” appeared on Zach Nichols Podcast to chop it up with Zach about the spinoff season.

During one part of their conversation, Zach mentioned the “highlight” of All Stars 5 so far, featuring Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell. In the scene, Ashley was on a video call with her boyfriend.

She expressed her frustrations to him about being away from home and trying to co-exist with others in the house, including her teammate, Aneesa Ferreira.

During the dramatic conversation, Ashley swore at him and threatened to call the cops on him if he used her credit card while she was away.

Zach Nichols spoke about his former castmate’s relationship. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

“That scene, the conversation with her boyfriend, was the highlight of the season to me thus far,” Zach said.

“She apologizes and thanks him for listening and goes, ‘Don’t use my credit card, or I’m gonna call the cops on you,’” Zach repeated.

“That to me is like the best relationship in America right now,” he said on his podcast, adding that Ashley has a history of “dating dudes from different countries probably because she bosses them around.”

Ashley was one of Zach’s teammates in his last season of The Challenge, War of the Worlds 2. However, they lost in the final as part of Team USA. Since then, Ashley appeared in several more seasons, including Spies, Lies & Allies, before a brief hiatus.

She’s now back for All Stars Rivals, where fans recently called her out for being hypocritical after Aneesa apologized for joking too much about her background.

Jenna joked about ‘spending issues’ amid new job

As mentioned, Zach and Jenna’s former castmate, Jemmye Carroll, recently appeared on a video to share additional details after the couple unfollowed each other.

One of those bits of information was that Jenna recently got a new job, which appeared to be helping others book and arrange their Disney vacations and cruise packages.

In a recent Instagram Story update, Jenna’s brother joked about how credit card debt was at a new all-time high in the United States and asked if she had recently bought something to push it to that level.

Jenna Compono jokes about her “spending issues” with a family member. Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

“You know you should reallyyyyyyyy talk ‘eh just add it to my card,'” Jenna fired back in the text message with her brother.

As of this report, neither Jenna nor Zach have commented publicly about their marriage or relationship issues. Zach’s Instagram bio still has Jenna’s IG handle with a ring next to it, but they still appear to have unfollowed each other.

The couple currently has a fourth child on the way, and Jenna has been actively sharing social media content about herself and the kids, minus Zach.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.