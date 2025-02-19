The Challenge fans call out Ashley Mitchell for hypocritical behavior on All Stars Rivals

While many fans celebrated the return of Ashley Mitchell to The Challenge: All Stars, some are ready to see her go.

The two-time winner, also known as “Millionaire” Mitchell, arrived on the fifth season of the spinoff, Rivals.

She teamed up with a castmate she’s formerly feuded with, Aneesa Ferreira, to get to another final and win the whole thing.

However, their rivalry has already caused complications for them after Ashley became offended by her teammate’s jokes about her to castmates.

A sneak peek of Episode 4 features the pair having a private conversation to sort out their differences.

However, many fans reacted by suggesting that both castmates should have apologized.

Aneesa apologized to Ashley for insensitive jokes

In the previous episode, Aneesa mocked Ashley’s background and way of life, which caused her teammate to become upset with her.

A preview clip from an upcoming All Stars 5 episode has Aneesa kicking castmate Frank Sweeney out of their room so she can chat with Ashley.

Aneesa apologizes to her castmate, telling her she was “immediately remorseful” after saying the remarks she said to her the previous night.

“I messed up, and it is extremely troubling for me. I don’t know your experiences, and especially as someone who has been through a lot of things, I should have been more sensitive,” a teary-eyed Aneesa tells her castmate.

In the previous episode, Ashley blew up at Aneesa after she joked about her to their castmates, mocking her Southern accent and background.

Aneesa told Ashley she thought it was okay to joke about her since Ashley joked about herself and her background a lot.

“But I don’t joke about you! I don’t joke about your body! I don’t joke about your history! I don’t joke about where you’re from! I don’t joke about anything personal about you!” Ashley shouted at her.

Aneesa said she thought it was a “safe space” to joke with her but then realized it wasn’t like that.

Fans slammed Ashley, claiming hypocritical behavior

In the comment section on The Challenge’s Instagram clip, fans criticized Ashley for what appeared to be some hypocrisy.

“Ashely is the queen of trash talking and drama wasn’t she banned for a bit? Girl please you’ve offended plenty of people,” a commenter wrote.

“Can’t wait till you’re gone ‘Never winning again’ Smashley,” another individual commented.

“Ashley making fun of her and talking about her behind her back deserves an apology as well,” someone wrote, suggesting Ashley should’ve also apologized to her teammate.

The two-time Challenge winner last appeared in Spies, Lies & Allies, where she had that mysterious deactivation from the show during an episode late in the season. Online rumors revealed she got kicked off due to an unaired, heated altercation with her castmate.

However, The Challenge welcomed her back to the spinoff show after being absent from MTV’s flagship program for several seasons.

So far, she and Aneesa have survived the early part of the season, but some fans are ready to see them go, indicating that their “best days are behind them” from The Challenge.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.