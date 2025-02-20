The Challenge’s Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols unfollow each other as castmate shares details

The Challenge fans are buzzing after the latest social media unfollowing involving one of the MTV show’s power couples.

As of Wednesday, Zach Nichols, a former winner of Battle of the Seasons, and former Challenge finalist Jenna Compono had unfollowed one another.

The unfollowing arrives weeks after the couple revealed they were expecting their fourth child together.

It also occurs as Zach has been outspoken through his podcast, The Zach Nichols Podcast, about The Challenge, their former castmates, and other reality TV shows.

After their Instagram unfollowing, various tea accounts on social media began sharing those details and speculating about what may have happened.

Their former castmate Jemmye Carroll, who is not a fan of Zach, also went online to share her thoughts about what’s happening.

Jemmye shared details on ‘developing Challenge drama’ with Zach and Jenna

In a video reacting to the “developing Challenge drama,” Jemmye indicated that “Challenge Twitter misses nothing” and mentioned her former castmates’ unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Jemmye said she wouldn’t “judge the toxicity of other peoples’ relationships” but found it strange that a husband and wife unfollow each other on Instagram.

The former Real World: New Orleans star also shared that Jenna unfollowed Zach’s podcast and his co-host, Pierre Bacall. In addition, Jemmye said Pierre also unfollowed Jenna.

“Let me be the first to say f*** that podcast and that co-host,” Jemmye added.

Jemmye also mentioned that Jenna got a job three days ago, which she noted is intriguing. She said it suggests “there’s a problem in the house” and that Jenna “wants to make her own money for a reason.”

The job involves Jenna helping others to book and arrange Walt Disney vacations and cruises.

Jemmye also shared that a few hours ago, Jenna shared a post about “four common signs of a narcissist.”

“Something’s up. I don’t know what. My guess is he did something. It’s Zach. We’ve all seen how that man acts, and if you act like that on camera, imagine how [he] acts off camera,” Jemmye said.

She said she felt bad for Jenna, adding that they’re no longer friends because she hates Zach. She and the three-time Challenge finalist teamed up briefly in the Final Reckoning season, featuring Zach.

Jemmye also noted that this unfollowing “could just be a bad fight” between the couple.

The Challenge couple shared a reveal video amid Jenna’s pregnancy

As mentioned, Jenna and Zach shared they were expecting their fourth child several weeks ago. At the start of February, they shared a new video revealing the sex of their baby.

In the clip, they stand before their front door. Zach is bundled up in a hoodie, holding one of their three children. Their two other kids are with them, and Jenna has a “Girl or Boy?” balloon in her hands.

After a quick countdown, Jenna popped the balloon with a large stick. As it burst, pink confetti flew out.

“Oh, another girl!” a woman filming the reveal shouted as Jenna and Zach laughed.

“Oh, poor dad,” the woman off-camera said as Zach hugged Jenna and seemed only somewhat enthusiastic.

The couple has a son, Anthony, two daughters, Liliana and Carmella, and a third daughter on the way.

As many fans know, they began dating after meeting on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II. At the time, Zach was partnered with his ex, Jonna Mannion, and Jenna teamed up with Jay “Gotti” Mitchell.

Their relationship issues became part of storylines in various seasons, including Jenna’s difficult Total Madness season. Various episodes featured her having emotional video chats with her then-boyfriend, Zach, who wasn’t part of the season’s cast.

However, they overcame those difficulties and continued their relationship. They eventually got engaged, had two wedding ceremonies, and now have multiple children.

It’s also worth noting that despite the Instagram unfollowings, Zach and Jenna still have active posts showing them together and with their children.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.