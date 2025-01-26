Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols from The Challenge reveal they’re expecting fourth baby

The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols announced that their family will grow more in 2025.

The couple, who met through MTV’s reality TV series, revealed that a fourth baby will arrive later this year.

On Instagram this weekend, Jenna shared a photo with her three kids seated against a wall.

A balloon number appeared above each of their three children, seated in the order of age from oldest to youngest.

At the end of the line, a silver fourth balloon number had a “Coming Soon” sign and sonogram photos below it.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Because 3 kids wasn’t chaotic enough 🤣… Baby #4 coming August 2025 👶🏻♥️,” Jenna captioned the IG post.

Castmates celebrated Zach and Jenna’s big announcement

In the Instagram comment section, proud parents Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono received many congratulations and well wishes for their growing family.

“When ya buying the school bus? so happy for you,” Jenna’s friend Kailah Casillas commented.

“Only 2 more to go!!” joked Tony Raines.

“Yessssssss ❤️ congrats to the both of you!” wrote Nicole Zanatta.

Mark Long told the couple, “Keep ’em coming! Go for a nice baker’s dozen.”

Additional “Congrats” comments arrived from recent The Challenge: Battle of the Eras stars Tori Deal and Darrell Taylor.

Castmates celebrate with Zach and Jenna. Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

Who are Zach and Jenna’s children so far?

After meeting on MTV’s The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 in 2015, Zach and Jenna developed an on-and-off relationship outside the reality TV show. In December 2019, Zach proposed to Jenna, and they tied the knot in March 2021.

Just a month before they officially married, Jenna discovered she was pregnant with their first child. Their first son thus far, Anthony Nichols, arrived in September 2021.

Two more children followed, with daughter Liliana, born in December 2022, and Carmella in February 2024.

Jenna often shares photos and videos on her official Instagram, which feature their children.

Zach, who currently hosts The Zach Nichols Podcast, often speaks about his relationship and family during parts of his podcast. The couple last appeared during Total Madness on MTV, with Jenna among the cast members and Zach appearing during video chat scenes with her.

While Zach may not return for MTV’s The Challenge or its All Stars spin-off, Jenna has previously expressed interest in returning someday.

As of this writing, whether the couple is expecting a boy or girl for their fourth child is unknown.

However, should The Challenge continue as a long-running competition series, several future champions may be waiting in the wings courtesy of Zach and Jenna!

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29, at 8/7c on MTV.