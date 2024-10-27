The Challenge’s Zach Nichols calls Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal ‘unstoppable’ for Season 40

Zach Nichols knows about finding love on The Challenge, as he married castmate Jenna Nichols and is raising a family with her.

He’s also witnessed castmates form power couples and later break up due to relationship difficulties.

In his last appearance on MTV, he saw an epic proposal as Jordan Wiseley got down on one knee after winning an elimination to present Tori Deal with an engagement ring.

The couple remained engaged up until things unraveled during the Double Agents season. Despite that, they somehow remained amicable.

That allowed them to co-exist in several seasons after the breakup, including Ride or Dies and The Challenge: USA.

Both returned as part of Era 3 for The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, and even though the game changed from Era teams to everyone for themselves, Zach believes these two are “unstoppable.”

Zach comments on ‘unstoppable’ Season 40 castmates

During the Zach Nichols Podcast, the former Challenge and Real World star discussed how Jordan helps Tori perform better in the game. He went so far as to say Jordan is a better ally for Tori in the game than Devin Walker.

“Jordan empowers Tori to a point that I don’t think even Devin does. Which is cool to see because they’re ex-fiances,” Zach shared during his recent podcast.

“They’re teaching us all a lesson that just because you had an ugly breakup or whatever, you had love at one point. It’s good to see because they’re so tied in with each other, and they empower each other so much that at this point, they’re like unstoppable,” Zach said.

Tori and Jordan reached multiple finals together

As mentioned, Zach witnessed their love story firsthand in War of the Worlds 2, which led to the couple using an interesting strategy. Although they began the season on Team USA, with castmates including Zach, Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, and others, the couple eventually switched to Team UK.

They did so because the game’s rules allowed certain individuals in an alliance to continuously throw Tori or Jordan into eliminations to try to oust them before the final.

Once both switched over, they reached the final on Team UK with Rogan O’Connor, Dee Nguyen, and Chris “CT” Tamburello. While Tori got purged in the final’s first leg, her then-fiance Jordan was part of the season-winning team with the others.

While the couple eventually broke up and ended their engagement, they got back on the same page. Viewers saw their emotional scenes when Jordan was a surprise cast member in Ride or Dies. That season, Tori and Jordan reached the final with their respective teammates, Devin and Aneesa Ferreira, with Tori winning her first-ever season.

They’d both return to the final on The Challenge: World Championship spinoff. Tori was teamed with Survivor’s Danny McCray, while Jordan won the season with his teammate, The Challenge: UK winner Kaz Crossley.

With that in mind, one has to think Tori and Jordan are among the top picks for favorites to win Season 40 out of the remaining competitors.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.