The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann reacts to fans complaining about All Stars spinoff

With the recent cast reveal for The Challenge: All Stars, fans saw many familiar faces from the 36 seasons of MTV’s show, but several multiple-time champions were notably absent.

They included seven-time winner Johnny Bananas, three-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello, and two-time winner Weston Bergmann.

While Wes isn’t included in the lineup, he recently reacted to the announcement of the All Stars season to give fans his perspective on things.

Wes is ready for The Challenge: All Stars spinoff

While many fans are celebrating the arrival of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff, some vocal Challenge fans have had several complaints about it.

That includes the casting for the show. While there are notable stars who won on The Challenge, some fans are questioning certain cast selections, such as competitors who appeared on one or just a few seasons.

Wes took to Twitter on Saturday (March 20) to gives his comments about that. The two-time champion and recent Double Agents competitor believed the show should’ve used a different title too.

“My opinion is it should be called: The Challenge: Masters. In single-man sport this is the category title for dominant, mature, & seasoned athletes,” Wes tweeted.

“That said, All Stars is rad too. Who f*****g cares if they’re not all champs. They’re all champs at being tv stars you fools,” Wes also said in his tweet.

There are several competitors on The Challenge: All Stars with light resumes in terms of MTV’s competitive reality show. However, all cast members got started on either The Real World, Road Rules, or Fresh Meat. Those really were the contributing shows for competitors who went to The Challenge in its earlier years.

Wes reacts to fan complaints about Paramount Plus

Another complaint many fans seem to be voicing about the spinoff season is that it won’t be presented on MTV. Instead, this spinoff is headed for the Paramount Plus streaming network.

It’s a separate platform and costs $4.99 or $9.99 per month in the United States, depending on whether customers go with a subscription that includes advertisements or not.

Some fans are irked that they can’t enjoy the show on MTV as they have with Double Agents. However, Wes explained it’s part of MTV’s evolution in terms of how content will be presented.

“Y’all, the All Stars season is gonna be lit. I haven’t been more pumped to watch a show in probably 3 yrs,” Wes tweeted out on Saturday.

“Complaining about it being on Paramount+ is like defending Blockbuster in 2010. Everything is gonna be streamed soon. Fighting it will put you on the wrong side of history,” Wes added in his tweet.

When a fan replied to Wes’ tweet saying they didn’t understand why it can’t be shown on MTV, Wes explained that change is necessary for the series and channel.

“If they don’t slowly start moving their viewership to Paramount+, they will become Blockbuster. Change is difficult, but necessary part of business and consumerism,” Wes said in his tweet reply.

“The best move for the channel and the franchise is to be independent within their own streaming service,” The Challenge star added.

As many fans know, Wes isn’t just a Challenge competitor but is also a businessman who works on developing products and mentoring new entrepreneurs. In fact, the two-time Challenge winner revealed he is unable to do Season 37 of the show, so he can focus on a different project he’s invested in.

Hopefully, fans will get to see the competitive mastermind return to a regular-season on MTV in the next few years. If not, then they’ll probably need to get Paramount Plus to see him on a future All Stars season.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus.